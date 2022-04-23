PSG Regain Ligue 1 Title As Lionel Messi Wins First Trophy Since Leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi has won his first trophy since leaving Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as champions of France on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with Lens.

Messi and Co needed just a point to secure PSG's 10th Ligue 1 title.

They almost went two better after Messi scored his fourth league goal of the season to fire PSG ahead on 68 minutes.

Neymar played a square pass to Messi and his former Barca teammate curled a shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

PSG looked well on course for victory, especially as Lens had been reduced to 10 men 11 minutes before Messi's strike when Kevin Danso was shown his second yellow card.

But Corentin Jean stunned the Parc des Princes two minutes from full time with an equalizer to take some of the shine off PSG's celebrations.

So much so that the full-time whistle was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos.

PSG's 10th title sees them move level with Saint-Etienne as the joint most successful club in Ligue 1 history.

They have now been champions of France eight times in the past 10 years.

Lille won Ligue 1 in 2021, after Monaco were crowned in 2017.

Lionel Messi's Club Trophies

10x La Liga (Barcelona)

7x Copa del Rey (Barcelona)

7x Supercopa de Espana (Barcelona)

4x UEFA Champions League (Barcelona)

3x UEFA Super Cup (Barcelona)

3x FIFA Club World Cup (Barcelona)

1x Ligue 1 (PSG)

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his fourth Ligue 1 goal for PSG IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Matthieu Mirville