Skip to main content

PSG Regain Ligue 1 Title As Lionel Messi Wins First Trophy Since Leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi has won his first trophy since leaving Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as champions of France on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with Lens.

Messi and Co needed just a point to secure PSG's 10th Ligue 1 title.

They almost went two better after Messi scored his fourth league goal of the season to fire PSG ahead on 68 minutes.

Neymar played a square pass to Messi and his former Barca teammate curled a shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

PSG looked well on course for victory, especially as Lens had been reduced to 10 men 11 minutes before Messi's strike when Kevin Danso was shown his second yellow card.

But Corentin Jean stunned the Parc des Princes two minutes from full time with an equalizer to take some of the shine off PSG's celebrations.

So much so that the full-time whistle was greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos.

PSG's 10th title sees them move level with Saint-Etienne as the joint most successful club in Ligue 1 history.

They have now been champions of France eight times in the past 10 years.

Lille won Ligue 1 in 2021, after Monaco were crowned in 2017.

Lionel Messi's Club Trophies

10x La Liga (Barcelona)
7x Copa del Rey (Barcelona)
7x Supercopa de Espana (Barcelona)
4x UEFA Champions League (Barcelona)
3x UEFA Super Cup (Barcelona)
3x FIFA Club World Cup (Barcelona)
1x Ligue 1 (PSG)

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his fourth Ligue 1 goal for PSG, after netting against Lens in April 2022

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his fourth Ligue 1 goal for PSG

Lionel Messi celebrates with Neymar after scoring a goal to help PSG win the Ligue 1 title in April 2022

Messi is hugged by Neymar after helping PSG win the Ligue 1 title

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his fourth Ligue 1 goal for PSG, after netting against Lens in April 2022
News

PSG Regain Ligue 1 Title As Lionel Messi Wins First Trophy Since Leaving Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales45 minutes ago
Benjamin Pavard (No 5) pours beer over the head of Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann
News

Bayern Munich Players Soak Julian Nagelsmann In Beer As They Celebrate Bundesliga Title

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Dortmund on the day that Bayern Munich won the 2021/22 Bundesliga title
News

Bayern Munich Win 31st Bundesliga Title To Continue Incredible Record Of Domination

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
NBA player Josh Richardson (center) poses for a picture at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium with Dennis Bergkamp (left) and Thierry Henry
News

NBA's Josh Richardson Makes It Clear He Is An Arsenal Fan... Despite Playing For Spurs

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring four goals for Manchester City in their 5-1 win over Watford in April 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Scores Four Goals As Man City Thrash Watford

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
David de Gea tries to look around Eddie Nketiah as Granit Xhaka shoots to score for Arsenal against Manchester United
Watch

Why Granit Xhaka's Goal Was Not Disallowed For Offside Explained But Tim Howard Says "Poor Decision"

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating a penalty miss by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in April 2022
Watch

Aaron Ramsdale Goes Full Martin Keown In Celebration After Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in April 2022
Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 100th EPL Goal With Gesture To Late Baby Son

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Arsenal fans pictured clapping for Cristiano Ronaldo in the seventh minute of their Premier League game against Manchester United in April 2022
News

Arsenal Fans Produce Another Minute's Applause For Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago