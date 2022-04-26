Police Ask Liverpool For CCTV After Reports Of Criminal Damage By Everton Fans At Anfield

Merseyside Police have issued a statement to confirm that they are looking into reports of criminal damage by Everton fans at Anfield on Sunday.

Pictures shared on social media showed television screens smashed in the concourse area as well as broken ceiling tiles in the toilets.

Both clubs are said to be cooperating with police, according to The Mirror, who report that Everton have said they will punish any of their supporters found to have caused damage.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson told the newspaper: "We are investigating an incident of criminal damage which took place inside Anfield Stadium on Sunday 24 April.

"The toilets and television screens in the concourse area of the stadium were found to have been vandalized after the derby game between Liverpool and Everton.

"We are liaising with Liverpool Football Club to obtain CCTV footage to identify the suspects and bring them to justice."

Police also responded to false rumors claiming that a fan had been stabbed outside the stadium following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton.

"I can confirm there was no stabbing incident in Stanley Park after today's game," tweeted the officer in charge of Merseyside Police's Everton account.

Everton have only won at Anfield once since 1999 - in February 2021 when no fans were allowed to attend due to the COVID pandemic.

Anfield will be full again on Wednesday when Villarreal come to town for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool.