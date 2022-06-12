Skip to main content

Portugal Miss Cristiano Ronaldo In First Nations League Loss As Switzerland Bounce Back

Portugal lost for the first time in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday as Switzerland got off the mark with a 1-0 win.

Seven days earlier Portugal had thrashed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon where Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire with two goals and an assist.

But Ronaldo did not feature in Geneva and Portugal missed him.

Haris Seferovic scored the game's only goal after just 56 seconds when he nodded home a cross from Silvan Widmer.

Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal in June 2022

Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal

Switzerland looked set to go 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes after a penalty being awarded a penalty for a handball by Nuno Mendes.

But a VAR review later deemed that there had been a foul in the build-up to the ball striking Mendes and the penalty decision was overruled.

Switzerland remain bottom of Nations League Group A2 despite claiming their first points of the campaign.

Portugal dropped from first to second place after being leapfrogged by Spain.

Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal in June 2022
News

Portugal Miss Cristiano Ronaldo In First Nations League Loss As Switzerland Bounce Back

By Robert Summerscales17 seconds ago
Noah Beck pictured taking a penalty to score the first goal of Soccer Aid 2022
Watch

Soccer Aid 2022 Highlights: Watch All The Goals From Star-Studded UNICEF Charity Game

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured wearing the Norway captain's armband after taking it from Martin Odegaard (left) during their side's 3-2 win over Sweden in June 2022
Watch

Captain Erling Haaland Hits 20-Goal Mark For Norway In Dominant Display Against Sweden

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022
Watch

Watch All Four Jesus Ferreira Goals Vs Grenada As USMNT Striker Aces World Cup Audition

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Darwin Nunez pictured during Uruguay's 0-0 draw with the USA in June 2022
News

Darwin Nunez Pulled Out Of Uruguay Game After Liverpool And Benfica Agree Transfer

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Jonas Hofmann pictured celebrating after scoring for Germany in their 1-1 draw with Hungary in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany - Watch Zsolt Nagy And Jonas Hofmann Goals From Budapest

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Raheem Sterling (pictured) right after sending a close-range shot high over the crossbar in England's 0-0 with Italy in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 0-0 Italy - Watch Raheem Sterling Miss Sitter In Nations League Stalemate

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium - Watch Brennan Johnson Score First International Goal

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Memphis Depay pictured taking a penalty during Holland's 2-2 draw with Poland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Holland 2-2 Poland - Watch Memphis Depay Miss Penalty In Nations League Thriller

By Robert SummerscalesJun 11, 2022