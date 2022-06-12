Portugal Miss Cristiano Ronaldo In First Nations League Loss As Switzerland Bounce Back

Portugal lost for the first time in UEFA Nations League Group A2 on Sunday as Switzerland got off the mark with a 1-0 win.

Seven days earlier Portugal had thrashed Switzerland 4-0 in Lisbon where Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire with two goals and an assist.

But Ronaldo did not feature in Geneva and Portugal missed him.

Haris Seferovic scored the game's only goal after just 56 seconds when he nodded home a cross from Silvan Widmer.

Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal IMAGO/Colorsport

Switzerland looked set to go 2-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes after a penalty being awarded a penalty for a handball by Nuno Mendes.

But a VAR review later deemed that there had been a foul in the build-up to the ball striking Mendes and the penalty decision was overruled.

Switzerland remain bottom of Nations League Group A2 despite claiming their first points of the campaign.

Portugal dropped from first to second place after being leapfrogged by Spain.