Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland - Watch All The Goals Including Two For Cristiano Ronaldo

Inaugural champions Portugal showed that they mean business in the latest edition of the UEFA Nations League by thrashing Switzerland on Sunday.

Portugal, three days after beginning their campaign with a 1-1 draw in Spain, beat Switzerland 4-0 at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Two of those goals came from the boots of Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in front of his mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating after scoring in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland IMAGO/NurPhoto/Pedro Fiuza

Highlights: Portugal 4-0 Switzerland

Mom Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro was seen wiping a tear from her eye after witnessing Ronaldo's first goal of the night.

That was his team's second goal of the night, coming after Ronaldo had set up William Carvalho for the opener.

Ronaldo scored again shortly before half time to make the score 3-0 with his 117th international goal.

Joao Cancelo then got Portugal's fourth midway through the second half.

Portugal's win saw them finish the night top of Nations League Group A2, after Spain held the Czech Republic to a 2-2 draw.

Ronaldo's long-time rival, Lionel Messi, was also in fine form on Sunday.

Messi scored five goals in a match for only the second time in his career as Argentina won 5-0 against Estonia.