Premier League Hall Of Fame Welcomes Six New Players Including Paul Scholes & Didier Drogba

Paul Scholes and Didier Drogba are among the latest batch of players to be inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney became the ninth and 10th inductees last month and have now been joined by a further six former EPL stars.

Peter Schmeichel, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Ian Wright have also been added to the list.

Paul Scholes

Scholes spent his entire club career at Manchester United, winning 11 Premier League titles.

The Salford-born ace made his name as a goalscoring midfielder, before evolving into a deep-lying playmaker later in his career.

Scholes made 499 Premier League appearances, scoring 107 goals and providing 55 assists.

Paul Scholes pictured celebrating one of his 107 Premier League goals for Manchester United in 2012 IMAGO/Colorsport

Didier Drogba

Drogba won two Golden Boots during his time at Chelsea. In total he scored 104 goals - also making 55 assists - in 254 EPL games for the Blues.

The Ivory Coast legend is best remembered by Chelsea fans for his heroic contribution in the 2012 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

But he also helped Chelsea win four Premier League titles - in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2015.

Didier Drogba pictured celebrating with the top half of the Premier League trophy after winning it for a fourth time with Chelsea in 2015 IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper to enter the EPL Hall of Fame.

The Danish stopper player made his name at Man United, winning five Premier League titles in the 1990s, before also representing Manchester City and Aston Villa in the competition.

Schmeichel, father of Leicester City keeper Kasper, kept 128 clean sheets in 310 games. He was also the first ever goalkeeper to score in the EPL.

Ian Wright

Wright is the fourth former Arsenal star to enter the Premier League's Hall of Fame, joining Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Vieira.

One hundred and four of Wright's 113 EPL goals were for Arsenal, with his other nine scored during the 1998/99 season with West Ham.

Wright reacted to his induction into the Hall of Fame by writing on Twitter: "You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I'd become a professional footballer.

"So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my teammates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honor. I feel really humbled and grateful".

Sergio Aguero

Aguero is Man City's all-time record scorer in all competitions with 260 goals.

He scored 184 of those goals in 275 Premier League appearances.

Aguero is widely considered to be responsible for the greatest moment in Premier League history, having scored against QPR after 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the final day of the 2011/12 season to dramatically clinch City's first EPL title.

City will unveil a statue of Aguero at their Etihad Stadium next month.

Vincent Kompany

Kompany already has a statue at Man City's stadium, after leading the club to four Premier League titles.

The Belgian is the first defender to make the Premier League's Hall of Fame.

Kompany played 265 EPL matches for City and was on the winning side in 167 of them.

A statue of Vincent Kompany is pictured on display outside of Manchester City's Etihad Stadium IMAGO/News Images/Conor Molloy

All Premier League Hall Of Fame Inductees