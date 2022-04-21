Premier League Hall Of Fame Welcomes Six New Players Including Paul Scholes & Didier Drogba
Paul Scholes and Didier Drogba are among the latest batch of players to be inducted to the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Patrick Vieira and Wayne Rooney became the ninth and 10th inductees last month and have now been joined by a further six former EPL stars.
Peter Schmeichel, Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and Ian Wright have also been added to the list.
Paul Scholes
Scholes spent his entire club career at Manchester United, winning 11 Premier League titles.
The Salford-born ace made his name as a goalscoring midfielder, before evolving into a deep-lying playmaker later in his career.
Scholes made 499 Premier League appearances, scoring 107 goals and providing 55 assists.
Didier Drogba
Drogba won two Golden Boots during his time at Chelsea. In total he scored 104 goals - also making 55 assists - in 254 EPL games for the Blues.
The Ivory Coast legend is best remembered by Chelsea fans for his heroic contribution in the 2012 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.
But he also helped Chelsea win four Premier League titles - in 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2015.
Peter Schmeichel
Schmeichel is the first goalkeeper to enter the EPL Hall of Fame.
The Danish stopper player made his name at Man United, winning five Premier League titles in the 1990s, before also representing Manchester City and Aston Villa in the competition.
Schmeichel, father of Leicester City keeper Kasper, kept 128 clean sheets in 310 games. He was also the first ever goalkeeper to score in the EPL.
Ian Wright
Wright is the fourth former Arsenal star to enter the Premier League's Hall of Fame, joining Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Vieira.
One hundred and four of Wright's 113 EPL goals were for Arsenal, with his other nine scored during the 1998/99 season with West Ham.
Wright reacted to his induction into the Hall of Fame by writing on Twitter: "You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I'd become a professional footballer.
"So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my teammates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honor. I feel really humbled and grateful".
Sergio Aguero
Aguero is Man City's all-time record scorer in all competitions with 260 goals.
He scored 184 of those goals in 275 Premier League appearances.
Aguero is widely considered to be responsible for the greatest moment in Premier League history, having scored against QPR after 93 minutes and 20 seconds on the final day of the 2011/12 season to dramatically clinch City's first EPL title.
City will unveil a statue of Aguero at their Etihad Stadium next month.
Vincent Kompany
Kompany already has a statue at Man City's stadium, after leading the club to four Premier League titles.
The Belgian is the first defender to make the Premier League's Hall of Fame.
Kompany played 265 EPL matches for City and was on the winning side in 167 of them.
All Premier League Hall Of Fame Inductees
- Alan Shearer (Blackburn and Newcastle)
- Thierry Henry (Arsenal)
- Eric Cantona (Leeds and Manchester United)
- Roy Keane (Nottingham Forest and Manchester United)
- Frank Lampard (West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City)
- Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)
- Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)
- David Beckham (Manchester United)
- Wayne Rooney (Everton and Manchester United)
- Patrick Vieira (Arsenal and Manchester City)
- Ian Wright (Arsenal and West Ham)
- Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
- Didier Drogba (Chelsea)
- Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)
- Peter Schmeichel (Manchester United, Aston Villa and Manchester City)
- Paul Scholes (Manchester United)