Premier League Name Kevin De Bruyne As Player Of The Season Ahead Of Mo Salah

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been crowned as the Player of the Season by the Premier League.

De Bruyne won the Premier League's official award after coming out on top when the results of a public fan vote were combined with picks from 20 club captains and a panel of soccer experts.

The Belgium international beat fellow nominees Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrod Bowen, Joao Cancelo, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min and James Ward-Prowse.

De Bruyne also won the award in the 2019/20 season.

He becomes the fourth multiple winner of the award, after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic.

De Bruyne's main challenger for his season's award was Liverpool forward Salah.

Ahead of the final weekend of the season, Salah is both the Premier League's leading scorer and top assister.

Salah has scored 22 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 appearances for Liverpool.

De Bruyne, who generally operates slightly deeper than Salah on the field, has scored 15 goals and made seven assists in 29 games for City.

Earlier on Friday, another City midfielder, Phil Foden, received the Premier League Young Player Of The Season award.