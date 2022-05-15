Skip to main content

Prince Albert Of Monaco Watches Emotional Mark Noble Say Goodbye To West Ham "Family"

Mr West Ham United Mark Noble played his last ever home game for his beloved club on Sunday.

Club captain Noble, who has played over 500 games for the Hammers, began his side's 2-2 draw with Manchester City on the bench before coming on in the 77th minute.

But Noble was in tears in the 16th minute when fans in all four sides of the London Stadium rose to their feet and applauded during a pre-planned tribute.

West Ham United fans pay tribute to Mark Noble during his final home game for the club in May 2022

West Ham United fans paid tribute to Mark Noble during his final home game for the club

Mark Noble pictured in tears during West Ham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in May 2022

Noble pictured in tears on the bench during West Ham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City

Noble, whose squad number is 16, was visibly emotional as he sat with his head in his hands.

The match was a 60,000 sell-out but Noble managed to get a couple of tickets for a surprise special guest.

Prince Albert of Monaco was in attendance alongside wife Princess Charlene.

After the match, fellow West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking presented Noble with a framed shirt and captain's armband.

Noble then addressed the crowd as he said: "I've got a lot of family here today... and when I say a lot of family I mean 60,000."

Although this was Noble's last game for West Ham at the London Stadium, he is set to play there again in a Soccer Aid charity match next month.

Mark Noble pictured in tears during West Ham's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in May 2022
