Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

Real Madrid came so close to leaving Paris with a clean sheet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 battle with PSG.

But Kylian Mbappe, a player who many expect to be wearing the white shirt of Real next season, scored in the final minute of added time to give PSG a deserved 1-0 advantage.

While Mbappe was not yet on the Real teamsheet, plenty of big names were and we have rated their performances below.

Thibaut Courtois - 9/10

Kept Mbappe at bay with two fine saves in the first half, before denying Lionel Messi from the penalty spot in the second. Made EIGHT saves in total. But could not stop Mbappe at the death.

Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by Lionel Messi IMAGO/Gerrit van Keulen

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Was arguably the busiest player on the pitch and he struggled to contain Mbappe down PSG's left flank. Was no surprise to see him foul Mbappe for the penalty kick. Replaced by Lucas Vazquez on 72 minutes.

Eder Militao - 5.5/10

Saw yellow for a late challenge on Mbappe. Was generally solid but could have done more in build-up to the goal.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Not a center-back by design but continued to do a very respectable impression of one.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Unable to get forward as much as he would have liked, but coped fairly well against Angel Di Maria and the overlapping Achraf Hakimi. Will miss the second leg after being booked for a bad tackle on Danilo Pereira.

Luka Modric - 5.5/10

Worked hard defensively but gave the ball away multiple times. Nowhere near his brilliant best. Looked stunned when Carlo Ancelotti took him off with eight minutes to go.

Casemiro - 7/10

Set the tone for a combative night with a strong challenge on Messi early on. Was booked before half-time after a clash with Leandro Paredes. Will miss the second leg through suspension.

Casemiro tackles Messi early in the game at the Parc des Princes IMAGO/Jose Breton

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Whistled a speculative shot just over the crossbar from 30 yards. Had more touches of the ball than other other Real player.

Marco Asensio - 5/10

Barely involved in attack and didn't do enough defensively to help Carvajal. Hooked to make way for Rodrygo with 18 minutes left.

Karim Benzema - 5/10

Frustrated by a lack of service early on. Came deep to try to get more involved as the game wore on. Didn't look fully fit but played 88 minutes, before coming off for Gareth Bale.

Vinicius Junior - 5.5/10

Looked like the Real attacker most likely to cause PSG problems but his team didn't get him into the game enough. Replaced by Eden Hazard on 82 minutes.