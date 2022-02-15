Skip to main content

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

Real Madrid came so close to leaving Paris with a clean sheet in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 battle with PSG.

But Kylian Mbappe, a player who many expect to be wearing the white shirt of Real next season, scored in the final minute of added time to give PSG a deserved 1-0 advantage.

While Mbappe was not yet on the Real teamsheet, plenty of big names were and we have rated their performances below.

Thibaut Courtois - 9/10

Kept Mbappe at bay with two fine saves in the first half, before denying Lionel Messi from the penalty spot in the second. Made EIGHT saves in total. But could not stop Mbappe at the death.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by PSG's Lionel Messi in February 2022

Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by Lionel Messi

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Was arguably the busiest player on the pitch and he struggled to contain Mbappe down PSG's left flank. Was no surprise to see him foul Mbappe for the penalty kick. Replaced by Lucas Vazquez on 72 minutes.

Eder Militao - 5.5/10

Saw yellow for a late challenge on Mbappe. Was generally solid but could have done more in build-up to the goal.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Not a center-back by design but continued to do a very respectable impression of one.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Unable to get forward as much as he would have liked, but coped fairly well against Angel Di Maria and the overlapping Achraf Hakimi. Will miss the second leg after being booked for a bad tackle on Danilo Pereira.

Luka Modric - 5.5/10

Worked hard defensively but gave the ball away multiple times. Nowhere near his brilliant best. Looked stunned when Carlo Ancelotti took him off with eight minutes to go.

Casemiro - 7/10

Set the tone for a combative night with a strong challenge on Messi early on. Was booked before half-time after a clash with Leandro Paredes. Will miss the second leg through suspension.

Casemiro tackles Lionel Messi strongly in PSG vs Real Madrid on February 15, 2022

Casemiro tackles Messi early in the game at the Parc des Princes

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Whistled a speculative shot just over the crossbar from 30 yards. Had more touches of the ball than other other Real player.

Marco Asensio - 5/10

Barely involved in attack and didn't do enough defensively to help Carvajal. Hooked to make way for Rodrygo with 18 minutes left.

Karim Benzema - 5/10

Frustrated by a lack of service early on. Came deep to try to get more involved as the game wore on. Didn't look fully fit but played 88 minutes, before coming off for Gareth Bale.

Vinicius Junior - 5.5/10

Looked like the Real attacker most likely to cause PSG problems but his team didn't get him into the game enough. Replaced by Eden Hazard on 82 minutes.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois celebrates after saving a penalty by PSG's Lionel Messi in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG: 9/10 Thibaut Courtois *Almost* Unbeatable

1 minute ago
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jose Mourinho pictured in conversation during Tottenham vs Brentford in January 2021
Transfer Talk

Jose Mourinho's Favorite Tottenham Player Linked With Roma Move

5 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured warming up for Real Madrid's game against Elche in January 2022
News

Karim Benzema On Lionel Messi And Champions League Rule Change

6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured playing for Man United in the rain at Burnley in 2022
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo: Three Euro Giants Named As Possible Bidders If He Leaves Man United

7 hours ago
Dean Henderson pictured on his England debut against Ireland in November 2021
News

Man Utd's Dean Henderson Posts Statement Denying "Hurtful" Domestic Abuse Rumor

8 hours ago
Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: Ralf Rangnick Urges Man United To Chase Christopher Nkunku This Summer

9 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured during Man United's game with Southampton on February 12, 2022
Transfer Talk

Report: PSG Ready To Pay Big Money For Paul Pogba But He's In No Rush To Sign

10 hours ago
Lionel Messi holds up his Barcelona shirt in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring at the Bernabeu in 2017
Watch

Lionel Messi's Career Against Real Madrid In Numbers And Moving Pictures

Feb 14, 2022
Christian Eriksen is seen clapping as he is presented as a Brentford player ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on February 12, 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Mark Brentford Debut With An Assist

Feb 14, 2022