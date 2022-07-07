Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling To Become Top Chelsea Earner With Salary Worth More Than £15m

It was reported earlier this week that Raheem Sterling had agreed personal terms with Chelsea and now some details of their deal have emerged.

Sterling, 27, will become a Chelsea player as soon as his new club and Manchester City reach a formal agreement over his transfer fee.

But his salary at Stamford Bridge has already been decided and, as reported by the London Evening Standard, it will be worth at least £300,000 per week - in excess of £15.6 million per year.

That would make Sterling Chelsea's highest-paid player.

Raheem Sterling pictured in action for England against Hungary in June 2022

Raheem Sterling, pictured in action for England, is set to become Chelsea's highest earner

Sterling won four Premier League titles in seven years at City, as well as four EFL Cups and one FA Cup.

He is determined to win the UEFA Champions League at Chelsea and to compete for the Ballon d'Or on a personal level, according to the Evening Standard.

Sterling received Tuttosport's prestigious Golden Boy award in 2014 - a prize given to the best young player in the world, as voted by journalists.

But the closest he has come to Ballon d'Or glory so far was in 2021 when he finished 15th in the overall vote.

