Ralf Rangnick Impressed By Man United Manager Candidate But Has Not Made Recommendation

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has admitted that he knows who he would like to be the club's next permanent manager.

But he has not yet made his recommendation to the club's hierarchy. 

Rangnick is only expected to occupy the Old Trafford dugout until the end of the season, when he is set to move into a consultancy role.

United director John Murtough revealed last week that the process to appoint the club's next permanent manager was underway.

Murtough added that the new manager "will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles".

Erik ten Hag is one man who has frequently been cited as a contender for the United job.

The Dutchman is currently in his fourth full season as Ajax boss, having previously managed Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles and Bayern Munich's second team.

Rangnick has been impressed by Ten Hag's body of work to date, but he has refused to say whether or not the Ajax boss would be his favored candidate.

"So far, we've not spoken about that," Rangnick told Sky Sports. "Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we've not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I've been here.

"I know my opinion but so far we've not spoken about that so it's all I can tell you."

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick pictured in January 2022

Ralf Rangnick has been Manchester United interim manager since November 

On Ten Hag, Rangnick added: "I don't know him to start with as a person, but I've seen how Ajax have developed since he's been there.

"I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it's obvious he's one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

"We've not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we've not spoken about him."

Rangnick was speaking ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby which United lost 4-1 at rivals City.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is believed to be one of the top contenders for the United job

