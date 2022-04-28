Ralf Rangnick To Be Named New Austria Manager But Will Not Quit Man United

Ralf Rangnick is set to be confirmed as the next manager of the Austrian national team.

The 63-year-old has been in charge of the Manchester United first team on an interim basis since November when the club fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But he will leave that role at the end of the season when current Ajax boss Erik ten Hag takes over.

Rangnick will not cut all ties with United though.

The plan had always been for Rangnick to stay on at Old Trafford in a part-time consultancy role until 2024 once United had appointed a new permanent manager.

And according to Sky Sports, that remains the plan despite Rangnick being poised to step into international management with Austria.

Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Rangnick will replace Franco Foda as Austria boss after the former Bayer Leverkusen defender resigned in March following his team's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Austria lost 2-1 to Wales in the semi-final of a qualifying playoff for Qatar 2022.

Rangnick's first task as Austria manager will be to make his team competitive in a tough Nations League group, which also includes France, Croatia and Denmark.

Austria will be the seventh senior team Rangnick has managed this century - after Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, Schalke, RB Leipzig and United.