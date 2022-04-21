Skip to main content

Manchester United Officially Confirm Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

Manchester United have officially confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be their manager next season.

A statement published on the club's website revealed that he has signed a three-year contract to June 2025, with the deal including an option for a further year.

Ten Hag will arrive at Old Trafford after four and a half seasons as manager of Ajax.

He has led Ajax to four major trophies and is likely to add another to that list before he leaves as his side are strong favorites to win this season's Dutch Eredivisie.

United director John Murtough said: "During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.

"We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Erik ten Hag pictured in April 2022

Erik ten Hag will be in charge of Manchester United next season, the club have confirmed

Ten Hag said: "It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

READ MORE: Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

The announcement of Ten Hag's appointment was made less than 48 hours after United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

That result meant that United had lost 9-0 to their fierce rivals on aggregate this season.

Ten Hag's first game as United boss will likely be against Liverpool, with United set to face Jurgen Klopp's men in a pre-season friendly in Thailand on July 12.

Mo Salah (center) is pictured dribbling away from Bruno Fernandes during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Likely To Face Liverpool In First Game As Man United Manager

By Robert Summerscales5 minutes ago
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022
News

Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

By Robert Summerscales29 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag pictured in April 2022
News

Manchester United Officially Confirm Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
Didier Drogba pictured celebrating with the top half of the Premier League trophy after winning it for a fourth time with Chelsea in 2015
News

Premier League Hall Of Fame Welcomes Six New Players Including Paul Scholes & Didier Drogba

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured during Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final win over Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Says Chelsea "Scored 5 Goals" In 4-2 Loss To Arsenal Before Blaming The Pitch

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Sergio Ramos celebrates his second ever goal for PSG in their 3-0 win over Angers
News

PSG Were 15 Minutes From Winning Ligue 1 But Their Wait Should Officially End On Saturday

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured placing the ball for a penalty kick in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Osasuna in April 2022
News

Sergio Herrera Saves Two Karim Benzema Penalties But Real Madrid Stride Towards La Liga Title

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Cesar Azpilicueta points to a Chelsea fan in the crowd at Stamford Bridge before confronting him following his side's 4-2 loss to Arsenal in April 2022
Watch

Watch Cesar Azpilicueta Confront Chelsea Fan After 4-2 Loss To Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured during his side's 3-0 win over Brighton in April 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Breaks Jose Mourinho Record As Man City Keep Premier League Title Bid On Track

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago