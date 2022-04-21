Manchester United Officially Confirm Erik Ten Hag As New Manager

Manchester United have officially confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be their manager next season.

A statement published on the club's website revealed that he has signed a three-year contract to June 2025, with the deal including an option for a further year.

Ten Hag will arrive at Old Trafford after four and a half seasons as manager of Ajax.

He has led Ajax to four major trophies and is likely to add another to that list before he leaves as his side are strong favorites to win this season's Dutch Eredivisie.

United director John Murtough said: "During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

"In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.



"We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Erik ten Hag will be in charge of Manchester United next season, the club have confirmed IMAGO/ANP

Ten Hag said: "It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.



"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

READ MORE: Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

The announcement of Ten Hag's appointment was made less than 48 hours after United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield.

That result meant that United had lost 9-0 to their fierce rivals on aggregate this season.

Ten Hag's first game as United boss will likely be against Liverpool, with United set to face Jurgen Klopp's men in a pre-season friendly in Thailand on July 12.