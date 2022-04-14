Skip to main content

Roberto Firmino Becomes 4th Liverpool Player To Score 20+ UCL Goals As Reds Reach Semi-Finals

Roberto Firmino proved yet again that he is a man who delivers on European nights.

The Brazilian is generally known more for being a team player, rather than a prolific scorer himself.

But he improved his already excellent Champions League goals record as Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals.

Roberto Firmino pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Benfica in the Champions League

Firmino became only the fourth player in history to score 20+ goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, who beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg at Anfield.

Ibrahima Konate put Liverpool in front, just as he had in the first leg, before Goncalo Ramos made it 1-1 on the night.

Then came Firmino's double.

His first was a calm and simple finish from close range after a stylish cross from Diogo Jota. That was his 20th Champions League goal.

Goal number 21 was a brilliantly-controlled volley from a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.

Benfica, to their credit, did not give up. The Portuguese side contributed to a Champions League classic with some excellent attacking play of their own.

Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back on 73 minutes, before Darwin Nunez made it 3-3 late on.

Liverpool will play Villarreal for a place in the final. The first leg will take place at Anfield.

