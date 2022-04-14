Roberto Firmino Becomes 4th Liverpool Player To Score 20+ UCL Goals As Reds Reach Semi-Finals
Roberto Firmino proved yet again that he is a man who delivers on European nights.
The Brazilian is generally known more for being a team player, rather than a prolific scorer himself.
But he improved his already excellent Champions League goals record as Liverpool booked their place in the semi-finals.
Firmino became only the fourth player in history to score 20+ goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, who beat Benfica 6-4 on aggregate after a 3-3 draw in Wednesday's quarter-final second leg at Anfield.
Ibrahima Konate put Liverpool in front, just as he had in the first leg, before Goncalo Ramos made it 1-1 on the night.
Then came Firmino's double.
His first was a calm and simple finish from close range after a stylish cross from Diogo Jota. That was his 20th Champions League goal.
Goal number 21 was a brilliantly-controlled volley from a Kostas Tsimikas free-kick.
Benfica, to their credit, did not give up. The Portuguese side contributed to a Champions League classic with some excellent attacking play of their own.
Roman Yaremchuk pulled a goal back on 73 minutes, before Darwin Nunez made it 3-3 late on.
Liverpool will play Villarreal for a place in the final. The first leg will take place at Anfield.