UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Dates: Real Madrid Travel To Man City In First Leg

And then there were four.

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals were confirmed on Wednesday after the completion of the previous round.

Manchester City's 1-0 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid set up another trip to the Spanish capital.

City will face 13-time European champions Real Madrid in their semi-final, with the second leg in Madrid to take place on May 3 or 4.

The first leg will be played on either April 26 or 27 at the Etihad Stadium.

On the other side of the draw, Liverpool will play at home in the first leg against Villarreal.

Liverpool, who saw off Benfica 6-4 on aggregate in their quarter-final, then go to Spain for the second leg on either May 3 or 4.

SEE ALSO: UEFA Champions League Prize Money Explained

All matches from this point on will kick off at 9pm Central European Summer Time (3pm Eastern Time).

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet on May 28 to play for the trophy and title of European champions.

This year's final will take place at the Stade de France, which is situated just north of Paris.

St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium was originally meant to host the final, but the venue was switched in February after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Etihad Stadium) - April 26 or 27

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Estadio Santiago Bernabeu) - May 3 or 4

Liverpool vs Villarreal (Anfield) - April 26 or 27

Villarreal vs Liverpool (Estadio de la Ceramica) - May 3 or 4