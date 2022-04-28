Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Explains How Liverpool Have Helped Muslim Players During Ramadan

Sadio Mane has revealed that Liverpool have changed their normal training schedule to help Muslim players taking part in Ramadan.

This year Ramadan began in the evening of April 1 and it will end at night on May 1.

Muslims traditionally fast from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan. During this period of fasting, followers are required to abstain from eating and drinking.

Liverpool have multiple senior players who are Muslim, including Mane, Mo Salah Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita.

According to Mane, club captain Jordan Henderson spoke to Jurgen Klopp on behalf of those players and the manager agreed to move training sessions from the afternoon to the morning.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Mane explained: "It's not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan is not easy at all. But before Ramadan we tried to speak with the captain to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule and train in the morning.

"It's easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home. If you train around two or three, it's gonna be tough!

"The coach said yes and I think that makes it easier and we're trying to do our best."

Asked how players handle fasting on gamedays, Mane replied: "It's not easy, but like always the gameday is something else.

"With Ramadan it's tough but I think Liverpool, they try to make everything easier for us."

Mane was speaking ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal at Anfield.

He would go on to score Liverpool's second goal in a 2-0 win.

Sunrise in Liverpool on Wednesday was before 6am and sunset was around 8.30pm, meaning Mane and Co were unable to break their fast until half time.

Salah and Konate played the full match, while Mane was subbed off in the 73rd minute. Keita made a 20-minute cameo in the second half after replacing Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp hugs Sadio Mane after substituting him during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final

