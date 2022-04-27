Watch Sadio Mane Beat Villarreal's Offside Line To Equal Champions League Record

Sadio Mane equaled a Champions League record by scoring in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield.

It was the 14th goal Mane has scored in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

No African player has netted more goals in this phase of the competition, with Mane now level with Ivorian Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Senegal captain Mane poked a low shot past Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli following a neat pass from Mo Salah.

A VAR check was needed to confirm that Mane had been onside when Salah passed to him.

Unai Emery's Villarreal are famous for employing an offside trap, which sees their defenders sprint out moments before crosses are delivered.

That offside trap was not in operation during the move which saw Mane score, but it was demonstrated multiple times at Anfield.

Although Mane's effort correctly stood, Liverpool had two goals disallowed for offside in the second half.

Mane's goal arrived in the 55th minute, just 133 seconds after an own goal had broken Villarreal's resistance to give the Reds a deserved lead.