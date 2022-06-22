How Sadio Mane Will Cost Bayern Munich Around £75m In Wages And Payments To Liverpool

Bayern Munich are set to pay more than £70 million for the privilege of having Sadio Mane on their team for the next three seasons.

The 30-year-old completed his move from Liverpool on Wednesday in a transfer that is expected to earn Liverpool over £35m.

As explained by BBC Sport, Liverpool will receive £27.47m (€32m) up front, plus a further £5.15m (€6m) subject to him playing a set number of games for Bayern.

The final £2.58m (€3m) that Bayern may eventually pay Liverpool for Mane is based on individual and team achievements.

Sadio Mane Wages At Bayern Munich

According to the Daily Mail, Mane's three-year contract with Bayern is worth £250,000 (€291,175) per week, which works out at £13m (€15.14m) per year.

So Bayern are set to pay Mane £39m (€45.42) in wages over the course of his three-year deal.

That figure plus all the payments that Liverpool are expected to receive means that Mane will likely cost Bayern close to £75m (€87m), not including his undisclosed signing-on fee.

Sadio Mane has signed a contract with Bayern Munich until the end of June 2025 Twitter/@FCBayernEN

Mane is no longer a Liverpool player but he claims he will now be the club's no.1 fan.

He sent a message to the club's fans in his final interview as a Liverpool player, which was published shortly after his move was confirmed.

Answering a question on his relationship with the fans, Mane said: "I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.

"Especially when [they sing] my name, 'Mane! Running down the wing…!' – I don't know, I can't sing very well!

"Of course I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it? Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool's no.1 fan – after the supporters!"