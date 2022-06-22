Sadio Mane Says He Will Still Support Liverpool After Leaving For Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane is no longer a Liverpool player but he claims he will now be the club's no.1 fan.

Mane completed his transfer to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, ending a memorable six-year spell at Anfield.

During those six years, Mane won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

But his time at Anfield was not just made memorable by the trophies he won.

Mane sent a message to the club's fans in his final interview as a Liverpool player, which was published shortly after his move was confirmed.

Answering a question on his relationship with the fans, Mane said: "I think whoever is leaving Liverpool, with those supporters you will always miss them because so far [they are] the best in the world and I have always said it.

"Especially when [they sing] my name, ‘Mane! Running down the wing…!' – I don't know, I can't sing very well!

"Of course I really enjoyed the time and they, wow… how can I say it? Playing at Anfield I think always gives you so much power because of the fans. So, for sure I am going to miss you guys but anyway, I love you guys.

"I still have my house in Liverpool and everything so for sure I will come back, of course, and I would love one day to come back to Anfield to say hi to them and of course to watch Liverpool playing because for me, I am going to be Liverpool's no.1 fan – after the supporters!"