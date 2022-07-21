Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Named African Footballer Of The Year Ahead Of Liverpool And Chelsea Stars

Sadio Mane has become the 10th player to win the African Footballer of the Year award more than once.

The Senegal captain was announced as the 2022 winner at the Confederation of African Football's awards ceremony in Rabat, Morocco on Thursday.

Mane was in Morocco to collect his award in person, less than 24 hours after making his Bayern debut in the United States.

Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after winning the 2022 African Footballer of the Year award

Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after winning the 2022 African Footballer of the Year award

Mane topped the vote ahead of former Liverpool teammate Mo Salah and Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Salah was the standout player in England's Premier League last season, winning the Golden Boot with 23 goals and topping the assists chart with 13.

But Mane, who left Liverpool to sign for Bayern in June, twice got the better of Salah at international level.

Mane's Senegal beat Salah's Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February and then again in a World Cup qualification play-off in March.

Sadio Mane pictured at AFCON 2021

Mane led Senegal to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022

Mendy also played a key role in Senegal's success, as well as becoming a Club World Cup champion with Chelsea in February.

The 30-year-old is the first goalkeeper to make the top three in an African Footballer of the Year vote since 2014 when Vincent Enyeama came third.

Mane is the sixth player to have been named African Footballer of the Year on exactly two occasions. The others are Salah, Didier Drogba, Roger Milla, Nwankwo Kanu and El Hadji Diouf.

George Weah and Abedi Pele are both three-time winners, while Samuel Eto'o and Yaya Toure have won the award four times each.

Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after being named the African Footballer of the Year at the 2019 CAF awards

Senegal forward Mane first won the African Footballer of the Year award in 2019

Sadio Mane pictured with his trophy after winning the 2022 African Footballer of the Year award
News

Sadio Mane Named African Footballer Of The Year Ahead Of Liverpool And Chelsea Stars

By Robert Summerscales12 minutes ago
No.27 Darwin Nunez pictured hugging Mo Salah during Liverpool's 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in July 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Points Out "Generous" Role Mo Salah Played In Darwin Nunez's "Perfect Night"

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez pictured scoring his first goal for Liverpool in a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig
Watch

Watch Darwin Nunez Score His First Four Liverpool Goals In 5-0 Win Over RB Leipzig

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Jesse Lingard pictured wearing a Nottingham Forest scarf to announce his transfer to the club in July 2022
News

Jesse Lingard Signs For Nottingham Forest And Becomes Club's Highest-Paid Player Ever

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A pre-season friendly game between Wolves and Levante  in July 2022 witnessed an on-field brawl late in the first half
News

Four Players Sent Off Before 11am As Wolves Vs Levante 'Friendly' Descends Into Chaos

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Raphael Varane pictured during Manchester United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in their opening pre-season friendly of 2022
News

Raphael Varane Does Not Regret Joining Manchester United And Is Relishing "New Start"

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured during his official presentation as a Manchester City player in July 2022
News

Erling Haaland Tells Manchester City Fans He Will Make His Debut Against Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne (left), Julian Alvarez (center) and Bernardo Silva (right) pictured during Manchester City's 2-1 win over Club America in July 2022
News

Three Make Man City Debuts As Kevin De Bruyne Shines Against Club America

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher pictured before he took an awful penalty kick against Charlotte in a pre-season friendly in 2022
Watch

Raheem Sterling Scores Penalty On Debut But Awful Conor Gallagher Panenka Costs Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago