Skip to main content

Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

It took Sadio Mane just 255 seconds to score on his Bayern Munich debut.

Bayern's first game since the departure of Robert Lewandowski came against Major League Soccer strugglers DC United on Thursday night.

DC United had lost 11 of their last 17 MLS games going into the friendly at Audi Field.

So it came as little surprise that German champions Bayern were dominant right from the start.

Teenage striker Lucas Copado won an early penalty which presented Mane with a golden chance to get off the mark.

Mane converted from the spot... but only just, as his shot deflected into the roof of the net via the gloves of goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane pictured in July 2022

Sadio Mane scored after just 255 seconds of his Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer made it 2-0 with a strike from long range, before Mane assisted Serge Gnabry for goal no.3.

Mane was wearing the no.17 jersey for the first time in his career.

The 30-year-old had donned no.19 and no.10 for Liverpool. He also wore no.10 for Southampton and Red Bull Salzburg.

But both no.19 and no.10 were already assigned when he arrived at Bayern earlier this month.

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane pictured in July 2022
Watch

Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

By Robert Summerscales40 minutes ago
Georgia Stanway pictured (left) shooting to score England's winning goal in their quarter-final victory over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
Watch

Women's Euros Highlights: England 2-1 Spain - Watch All The Goals Including Georgia Stanway Stunner

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
England's players pictured celebrating during their quarter-final win over Spain at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

England Survive Spain Scare To Keep Women's Euro 2022 Party Alive

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus and Brazil teammate Richarlison (right) pictured in 2018
News

Gabriel Jesus Targets EPL Golden Boot But Thinks Richarlison Could Also Be A Contender

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami against Barcelona in July 2022
News

Inter Miami Boss Phil Neville Says His Son And Romeo Beckham Deserved To Play Against Barcelona

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Paulo Dybala pictured after scoring for Argentina against Italy in June 2022
News

Paulo Dybala Signs For Roma On Three-Year Deal Said To Contain €20m Release Clause

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured during PSG's tour of Japan in 2022
Watch

Lionel Messi Scores His First Goal As A 35-Year-Old To Help PSG Beat Kawasaki Frontale

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured training at DRV PNK Stadium before Barcelona's 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Likely To Make Barcelona Debut In Vegas Clasico Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Barcelona's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 6-0 win over Inter Miami in July 2022
Watch

Highlights: Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona - Watch Raphinha Score One And Assist Two On Debut

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago