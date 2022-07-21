Watch Sadio Mane Score 255 Seconds Into Bayern Munich Debut

It took Sadio Mane just 255 seconds to score on his Bayern Munich debut.

Bayern's first game since the departure of Robert Lewandowski came against Major League Soccer strugglers DC United on Thursday night.

DC United had lost 11 of their last 17 MLS games going into the friendly at Audi Field.

So it came as little surprise that German champions Bayern were dominant right from the start.

Teenage striker Lucas Copado won an early penalty which presented Mane with a golden chance to get off the mark.

Mane converted from the spot... but only just, as his shot deflected into the roof of the net via the gloves of goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

Sadio Mane scored after just 255 seconds of his Bayern Munich IMAGO/Fred Joch

Marcel Sabitzer made it 2-0 with a strike from long range, before Mane assisted Serge Gnabry for goal no.3.

Mane was wearing the no.17 jersey for the first time in his career.

The 30-year-old had donned no.19 and no.10 for Liverpool. He also wore no.10 for Southampton and Red Bull Salzburg.

But both no.19 and no.10 were already assigned when he arrived at Bayern earlier this month.