John Terry Aims Joke At Sergio Aguero After Retired Former Striker Lifts World Cup Trophy In Argentina Kit

Sergio Aguero was at the heart of the on-field celebrations after Argentina beat France in Sunday's FIFA World Cup final.

Aguero retired from playing soccer in December 2021 but he had been training with the Argentina squad throughout their World Cup journey in Qatar.

The 34-year-old had even been sharing a hotel room with former teammate and close friend Lionel Messi, according to reports.

Aguero looked very much like a part of the team as he joined the class of 2022 in lifting the World Cup trophy at Lusail Stadium.

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero pictured lifting the World Cup trophy in December 2022

He was not wearing a gold medal like everyone else, but Aguero was dressed in an Argentina jersey and shorts.

Aguero's cameo was reminiscent of the time that John Terry dressed in full kit to celebrate Chelsea's 2012 Champions League final win over Bayern Munich despite having been suspended for the game itself.

John Terry pictured (center) wearing full Chelsea kit after the 2012 UEFA Champions League final despite not playing in the game

John Terry pictured (center) wearing full Chelsea kit after the 2012 UEFA Champions League final despite not playing in the game

Reacting to seeing Aguero follow in his footsteps, Terry took to Twitter to crack a joke.

Alongside an image of Aguero among the Argentina celebrations, Terry wrote: "If your going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on."

By Robert Summerscales
