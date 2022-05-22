Son Heung-Min Shares Premier League Golden Boot With Mo Salah Despite No Penalty Goals

Son Heung-min is the first Asian player to win the Premier League's Golden Boot after ending the season with 23 goals.

South Korea captain Son scored twice in Tottenham's 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day to end the season level with Mo Salah, who netted once in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolves.

Son and Salah are therefore both considered as winners and each receive a trophy.

Remarkably, none of Son's 23 goals were from penalty kicks, while five of Salah's were.

Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in their 5-0 win at Norwich City on the final day of the 2021/22 season IMAGO/Paul Marriott

Son scored both of his goals at Norwich using his right foot, which is said to be his stronger foot.

But over the course of the season, Son actually scored 12 left-footed goals, compared to 11 with his right.

South Korea is the 13th nation to provide a Premier League Golden Boot winner, after England, Holland, France, Argentina, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Bulgaria, Gabon, Portugal, Senegal, Uruguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

Player Team Goals Assists Games Mo Salah Liverpool 23 13 35 Son Heung-min Tottenham 23 7 35 Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 18 3 30 Harry Kane Tottenham 17 9 37

Son told BBC Sport after Tottenham's win at Norwich: "It’s incredible to have this award.

"I can't believe it. I got really emotional. I dreamed of it as a child. Literally it's my in hands. I can't believe it.

"Until my goal I was really frustrated that I missed big chances. I told the players I missed the easiest chances and scored one of the toughest tones. I didn't give up.

"I wanted to score today. The team helped me a lot at half-time. They wanted to help me, you could see it today."

Son pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League IMAGO/PA Images/Nigel French

Tottenham's win secured fourth place ahead of Arsenal and qualification for next season's Champions League group stage.

Son added: "This season was a great lesson. Next season we can look forward to the Champions League. Everyone deserves to be there.

"[Manager Antonio] Conte gives us so many different things. Before he came here nobody believed we'd reach the Champions League."

On the trophy itself, he concluded: "It's really heavy, I wasn't expecting that. It was a great, great day for me."