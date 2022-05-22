Skip to main content

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

Tottenham Hotspur have finished above Arsenal in the Premier League for the sixth season in a row.

Spurs sealed fourth place by beating Norwich 5-0 on Sunday - a result which rendered Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton meaningless.

By finishing fourth, Tottenham became the 26th team to qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.

SEE MORE: Teams That Have Qualified For 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

Arsenal's reward for finishing fifth will be a place in the Europa League.

Next season will be Tottenham's sixth entry into the Champions League group stage.

A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019

There will be UEFA Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season

Tottenham have progressed beyond the group phase four times, with their only failure to do so coming in 2016 when they finished below Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.

Spurs reached the quarter-finals in their first ever UCL campaign in 2010/11 when they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

But their best run in the competition to date came in the 2018/19 season when they reached the final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Arsenal have not competed in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last 16 after two 5-1 thrashings.

Tottenham's recent run of Premier League dominance in north London came directly after Arsenal had finished above them in 21 successive seasons.

A general view from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of a Champions League game against Bayern Munich in 2019
News

Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

By Robert Summerscales25 seconds ago
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard pictured (left) shaking hands with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of their final match in the 2021/22 Premier League season
Watch

Watch Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Celebrate After Aston Villa Take Lead At Man City

By Robert Summerscales53 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag pictured (center) in the crowd at Manchester United's final game of the 2021/22 season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park
News

Erik Ten Hag Watches Manchester United Live Against Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating a goal against Metz on the final day of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season
News

Kylian Mbappe Wins Fourth Ligue 1 Golden Boot After Scoring Hat-Trick On Final Day

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Neymar celebrates after scoring his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain
Watch

Watch Neymar Score His 100th PSG Goal

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured holding up a jersey reading "Mbappe 2025" after signing his new PSG contract in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score First Goals Since Signing New PSG Contract

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Official: PSG Announce Kylian Mbappe Has Signed New Contract

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Amandine Henry pictured (right) celebrating after scoring a wonder goal for Lyon in the 2022 Women's Champions League final against Barcelona
Watch

Watch Amandine Henry Score Outrageous Goal In Women's Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured (right) celebrating a goal during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final
News

Gareth Bale Will Be Fit To Play His Final Real Madrid Game Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago