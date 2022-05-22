Tottenham Finish Above Arsenal For 6th Straight Season To Take 26th Champions League Spot

Tottenham Hotspur have finished above Arsenal in the Premier League for the sixth season in a row.

Spurs sealed fourth place by beating Norwich 5-0 on Sunday - a result which rendered Arsenal's 5-1 win over Everton meaningless.

By finishing fourth, Tottenham became the 26th team to qualify for next season's Champions League group stage.

Arsenal's reward for finishing fifth will be a place in the Europa League.

Next season will be Tottenham's sixth entry into the Champions League group stage.

There will be UEFA Champions League football at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season IMAGO/UK Sports Pics Ltd/Carlton Myrie

Tottenham have progressed beyond the group phase four times, with their only failure to do so coming in 2016 when they finished below Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.

Spurs reached the quarter-finals in their first ever UCL campaign in 2010/11 when they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

But their best run in the competition to date came in the 2018/19 season when they reached the final, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool.

Arsenal have not competed in the Champions League since the 2016/17 season, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last 16 after two 5-1 thrashings.

Tottenham's recent run of Premier League dominance in north London came directly after Arsenal had finished above them in 21 successive seasons.