NFL Legend Tom Brady Cheers On Man United Vs Tottenham Despite Being Pals With Harry Kane

NFL legend Tom Brady was at Old Trafford on Saturday to watch Manchester United in action against Tottenham.

Quarterback Brady, who retired after 22 seasons earlier this year, has previously flirted with Spurs striker Harry Kane via social media.

Kane is a self-confessed Brady fanboy and posted a tribute to the 44-year-old following his retirement.

"Congratulations on an incredible career," Kane tweeted last month.

"Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring. You’re the main reason I started following the sport and love the NFL. Thank you!"

Kane also posted the message on Instagram, where Brady replied by calling the 28-year-old "one of the many amazing young stars in this world".

But Brady was not at Old Trafford to cheer for Kane and Co. He was rooting for United and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Brady tweeted a picture from the stadium before kickoff and captioned it: "Here we go!

"@Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I'm riding with @ManUtd today."

The first half could not have gone much better for Brady as Ronaldo scored twice, either side of a Kane penalty, to give United a 2-1 lead.

Reacting to Ronaldo's first goal, Brady tweeted a video of the United star laughing and delivering his "siuuu" catchphrase.

