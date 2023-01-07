Skip to main content

Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the ninth foreign player at Al Nassr when he signed on a free transfer earlier this month.

Saudi Pro League rules only permit eight foreign players to be registered by any one club, so somebody had to go.

According to newspaper Al-Riyadh, that somebody was Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar.

It has been reported that Aboubakar was removed from Al Nassr's squad list ahead of this week's 2-0 win over Al-Ta'ee.

Vincent Aboubakar pictured playing for Cameroon at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo did not feature in that game due to a two-match suspension received for misconduct during his time at former club Manchester United.

Aboubakar had scored for Al Nassr in their previous game - a 1-0 win at Al-Khaleej - but it was down to Brazilian Talisca to do the business on Friday.

Talisca netted both goals in the victory over Al-Ta'ee.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) at Mrsool Park to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Ta'ee in January 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) at Mrsool Park to watch Al Nassr beat Al-Ta'ee

Aboubakar is now widely expected to be on the move during the January transfer window.

Another publication in Saudi Arabia, OKAZ, recently claimed that Man United had made an offer for Aboubakar.

United are keen to sign a new striker to replace Ronaldo, who was released from his contract at Old Trafford in November.

Ronaldo will be eligible to make his Al Nassr debut on January 22 in a home game against Ettifaq.

