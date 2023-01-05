Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspension For Misconduct At Manchester United Could Delay Al Nassr Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo had been hoping to make his debut for Al Nassr in Thursday's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Ta'ee.

He said as much in his first press conference as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is fit to play, having passed a medical earlier this week.

But it is understood that he could be forced to miss Al Nassr's next two matches due to a suspension imposed by the English Football Association for an offense committed during his Manchester United career.

Ronaldo was handed a two-game domestic ban and a £50,000 fine by the FA in November after being found guilty of improper conduct.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The punishment related to an incident in April when Ronaldo slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he slapped a phone out of a 14-year-old fan's hand following Manchester United's 1-0 loss in April 2022

Ronaldo's ban was issued the day after his United contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

But FIFA rules appear to dictate that he must still serve a two-match domestic ban upon arrival at his new club.

Article 12.1 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players states: "Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level. When issuing the ITC, the former association shall notify the new association via TMS of any such disciplinary sanction that has yet to be (entirely) served."

Assuming the FA did notify the Saudi Arabian Football Federation of Ronaldo's outstanding ban and he sits out Al Nassr's next two games, the 37-year-old will likely make his debut on January 21 in a home game against Ettifaq.

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Everton
Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured leaving the pitch at Everton's Goodison Park, where he was accused of smashing a fan's phone
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspension For Misconduct At Manchester United Could Delay Al Nassr Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Edin Dzeko pictured scoring for Inter Milan in a 1-0 win over Napoli in January 2023
News

Napoli Suffer First Defeat As Serie A Season Resumes After 52-Day Break

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona players pictured celebrating a goal during their 4-3 win over Intercity in the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
News

Barcelona Need Extra Time To Beat CF Intercity In Copa Del Rey After Oriol Soldevila Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured celebrating one of his goals during Tottenham's win at Crystal Palace in January 2023
Watch

Watch Harry Kane Score Twice As Tottenham Batter Crystal Palace

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola pictured looking dejected during Manchester City's 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in May 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag's Win Rate After 25 Games Superior To Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured receiving a guard of honor after returning to PSG training 17 days after winning the World Cup with Argentina
Watch

Lionel Messi Receives Guard Of Honor Upon Return To PSG Training

By Robert Summerscales
Virgil van Dijk pictured during Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford in January 2023
News

Virgil Van Dijk Injury Worse Than Expected

By Robert Summerscales
David Gold pictured at West Ham's Upton Park stadium in 2010
News

West Ham United Co-Chairman David Gold Dies Aged 86

By Robert Summerscales
Luke Shaw pictured after scoring in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Bournemouth in January 2023
Watch

Highlights: Man United 3-0 Bournemouth - Watch All The Goals, Including Luke Shaw Stunner

By Robert Summerscales