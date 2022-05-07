Watford Relegated From Premier League After 25th Loss Of Season

Watford were officially condemned to the EFL Championship after their relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday.

Crystal Palace beat Watford 1-0 at Selhurst Park thanks to a Wilfried Zaha penalty in the first half.

The Hornets ended the game with 10 men after Hassane Kamara was sent off on 68 minutes after being shown a second yellow card.

Watford have now lost 25 games in the EPL this season - more than any other team.

They could yet finish the season bottom of the table as Saturday's loss left them just one point above Norwich, who have a game in hand.

Watford are the sixth club in Premier League history to be relegated at least four times.

Roy Hodgson was in charge of Watford at Selhurst Park, but the former England boss has already confirmed that he will not be staying in the job beyond this season.

Although we now know that Norwich and Watford will drop down from the EPL to the EFL next season, it remains unclear which third team will join them.

Burnley had looked well placed to survive in their three-way battle with fellow relegation battlers Leeds United and Everton, after winning three straight games under interim manager Mike Jackson.

But Burnley's bubble burst on Saturday when they lost 3-1 at home to Aston Villa, giving encouragement to Leeds and Everton, who both play on Sunday.

Referee Graham Scott pictured showing a red card to Hassane Kamara (far left) during Watford's 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace, which confirmed their relegation from the Premier League IMAGO/PA Images/Yui Mok

Watford and Norwich will be replaced in England's top division by Championship winners Fulham and runners up Bournemouth next season.

The third promoted team will be the winner of the Championship playoffs, which begin on May 13 with Luton vs Huddersfield, followed by Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest the next day.