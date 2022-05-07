Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed
The 2021/22 EFL Championship concluded its league phase on an entertaining final day as 31 goals were scored across Saturday's 12 games.
With the relegation and automatic promotion already settled, the four playoff places were the main focus of attention.
Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town went into Saturday's fixtures having already guaranteed themselves a top-six finish, while Sheffield United and Luton Town were hoping to hold onto their playoff spots under pressure from Middlesbrough and Millwall.
Huddersfield started the final day in fourth place but ended the season in third. They won 2-0 at home to Bristol City, while Forest dropped one spot after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City.
Sheffield United had the unenviable task of facing free-scoring champions Fulham on the final day. But the Blades made light work of the EPL-bound Cottagers by thrashing them 4-0 at Bramall Lane.
Luton also won to guarantee their spot in the top six. They overcame Reading 1-0 to finish five points clear of Middlesbrough, who could were thrashed 4-1 at Preston.
Boro finished the season seventh, one point above Millwall, who dropped to ninth after losing 1-0 at already-promoted Bournemouth.
Blackburn finished eighth.
Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table
The battle to join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League will resume on Friday when the Championship playoffs begin.
Championship Playoff Fixtures And Dates
Luton vs Huddersfield (1st leg) - Friday, May 13
Huddersfield vs Luton (2nd leg) - Monday, May 16
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (1st leg) - Saturday, May 14
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United (2nd leg) - Tuesday, May 17
Championship final at Wembley - Sunday, May 29