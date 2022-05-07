Skip to main content

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

The 2021/22 EFL Championship concluded its league phase on an entertaining final day as 31 goals were scored across Saturday's 12 games.

With the relegation and automatic promotion already settled, the four playoff places were the main focus of attention.

Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town went into Saturday's fixtures having already guaranteed themselves a top-six finish, while Sheffield United and Luton Town were hoping to hold onto their playoff spots under pressure from Middlesbrough and Millwall.

Huddersfield started the final day in fourth place but ended the season in third. They won 2-0 at home to Bristol City, while Forest dropped one spot after being held to a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Sheffield United had the unenviable task of facing free-scoring champions Fulham on the final day. But the Blades made light work of the EPL-bound Cottagers by thrashing them 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

Luton also won to guarantee their spot in the top six. They overcame Reading 1-0 to finish five points clear of Middlesbrough, who could were thrashed 4-1 at Preston.

Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship season with a 1-0 win over Reading

Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship league season with a 1-0 win over Reading

Boro finished the season seventh, one point above Millwall, who dropped to ninth after losing 1-0 at already-promoted Bournemouth.

Blackburn finished eighth.

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table

The battle to join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League will resume on Friday when the Championship playoffs begin.

Championship Playoff Fixtures And Dates

Luton vs Huddersfield (1st leg) - Friday, May 13
Huddersfield vs Luton (2nd leg) - Monday, May 16
Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest (1st leg) - Saturday, May 14
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United (2nd leg) - Tuesday, May 17
Championship final at Wembley - Sunday, May 29

Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship season with a 1-0 win over Reading
News

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 during a game against Wolves
News

Todd Boehly Pictured At Stamford Bridge After Agreeing £4.25 Billion Chelsea Takeover Deal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Paul Pogba pictured holding the World Cup trophy after helping France beat Croatia in the 2018 final
Features

Is Paul Pogba Really Manchester United's Worst Signing Ever?

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes in May 2022
News

Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Roma boss Jose Mourinho pictured during his side's UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester
Watch

Tammy Abraham Fires Jose Mourinho's Roma Into First Ever Europa Conference League Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
James Tavernier celebrates scoring for Rangers against RB Leipzig in their 2021/22 Europa League semi-final
Watch

Europa League Top Scorer James Tavernier Helps Rangers Reach Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Statement Insists Roman Abramovich Has Not Asked For Loan To Be Repaid

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating a goal for Liverpool during their Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal in May 2022
News

Ballon d'Or Battle Is Between Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane, Claims Thierry Henry

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz pictured lifting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Pumas
Watch

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Pumas Highlights: Raul Ruidiaz Inspires CONCACAF Champions League History

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022