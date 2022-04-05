Wayne Rooney Backs Man United Manager Candidate But Says He Wants The Job In Future

Wayne Rooney has chosen his preferred candidate in the leadership contest for the Manchester United manager's job.

Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegu were said to be on a four-man shortlist last month.

But it is understood that United have since narrowed it down to Pochettino vs Ten Hag.

United legend Rooney was a Sky Sports guest on Monday Night Football when he asked who would be his pick.

Rooney could have replied diplomatically but instead chose to throw his support behind former Tottenham and Southampton boss Pochettino, who is currently under contract at Paris Saint-Germain until June 2023.

"I think Pochettino's done it in the Premier League," answered Rooney. "He knows the Premier League. At Tottenham, he brought a lot of young players through, at Southampton as well.

"If I'm choosing from one of them two, that's who I’d choose.

"I’d go with Pochettino, and give him time. For managers now, they need time to come in and actually put their blueprint on the club and the team, and if you give him time, I think he’ll do well."

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney (pictured) is a fan of Mauricio Pochettino IMAGO/NurPhoto/MI News

Despite Pochettino being Rooney's choice, reports suggest that Ajax boss Ten Haag is the favorite to get the gig.

Rooney himself is forging a reputation as a talented manager. But his first role in management is likely to leave him with a relegation on his CV.

His Derby County side are in the Championship's relegation zone with six games to play, having been hit with a 21-point penalty for entering administration last year.

Without that deduction Derby would be 17th, despite having the smallest squad in the division.

Rooney is not in the race for the United job this time around, but he is keen to manage them or Everton in the future.

He said: "You wouldn't be ambitious if you didn't set them targets for yourself.

"There are two clubs, Everton and Manchester United, who are the two clubs in the Premier League that I played for.

"I'm an Everton fan and I was at Manchester United for 13 years.

"I feel that if I can keep doing what I'm doing, keep learning and improving, those are the two clubs that one day in the future I would love to manage."

Rooney was last month inducted into the Premier League's Hall of Fame.