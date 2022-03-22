Next Man United Manager Candidates: Pros & Cons For Pochettino, Ten Hag, Lopetegui & Enrique

There are said to be four main candidates to become the next Manchester United manager.

United have been without a permanent manager since November when Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim boss following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick is supposed to move into an advisory role on June 1, though Sky Sports have claimed he has not yet been told exactly when that new job will entail.

According to Sky, the four men in the frame to take over from Rangnick in the Old Trafford dugout are Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Sevilla's Luis Enrique and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

But who would be the best fit? We look at the candidates' pros and cons below.

Mauricio Pochettino

Age: 50

Teams managed: Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, PSG

Trophies won: 4

Copa Catalunya x 2 (Espanyol)

Trophee des Champions x 1 (PSG)

Coupe de France x 1 (PSG)

Pochettino Pros

Knows the Premier League well and has a track record of improving English teams, having raised the bar at Southampton and Tottenham. Has a great relationship with Harry Kane and could potentially attract the striker to follow him to Old Trafford if United can convince Spurs to sell.

Pochettino Cons

Stock has fallen at PSG where he has been unable to get the best out of a team of stars. Known as a nearly man in England, after his Tottenham team were the best in the Premier League across the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons combined but still failed to win any silverware.

Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino (left) pictured embracing during Tottenham vs Fulham in 2018 IMAGO/Shaun Brooks

Erik ten Hag

Age: 52

Teams managed: Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II, FC Utrecht, Ajax

Trophies won: 5

Eredivisie x 2 (Ajax)

KNVB Cup x 2 (Ajax)

Johan Cruyff Shield x 1 (Ajax)

Ten Hag Pros

Is used to winning, having delivered victories in over 73% of his 200+ Ajax games. Took Ajax from runners up to champions in Holland and has made them punch above their weight in Europe, without spending mega money.

Ten Hag Cons

Has yet to manage a team of elite players. Yes, he has built a fine side at Ajax but his United team would need to be even better. Would he be able to handle the egos at the top end of the Premier League?

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag pictured giving an interview to ESPN in March 2022 IMAGO/ANP

Julen Lopetegui

Age: 55

Teams managed: Real Madrid B, Spain U19, Spain U20, Spain U21, Porto, Spain, Real Madrid, Sevilla

Trophies won: 3

European U19 Championship x 1 (Spain U19)

European U21 Championship x 1 (Spain U21)

Europa League x 1 (Sevilla)

Lopetegui Pros

Has done a good job at Sevilla, winning the Europa League and leading the club to back-to-back fourth place finishes, before pushing for second place this season.

Lopetegui Cons

Has a very poor record at big clubs. Won nothing in 18 months at Porto, before lasting just 14 games in the top job at Real Madrid. Has never managed a team for more than three years, so might not be a man for the long term.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui pictured lifting the Europa League trophy in 2020 IMAGO/PA Images

Luis Enrique

Age: 51

Teams managed: Barcelona B, Roma, Celta, Barcelona, Spain

Trophies won: 9

Champions League x 1 (Barcelona)

La Liga x 2 (Barcelona)

Copa del Rey x 3 (Barcelona)

UEFA Super Cup x 1 (Barcelona)

FIFA Club World Cup x 1 (Barcelona)

Supercopa de Espana x 1 (Barcelona)

Enrique Pros

Has won big trophies while handling the pressures of managing a European giant. Has never been formally fired from a managerial position.

Enrique Cons

Has not won anything without a prime Lionel Messi. Demands a level of technical ability that many current United players do not possess. So significant personnel changes may be necessary, potentially including in the position of goalkeeper after he left David de Gea out of his latest Spain squad.