Skip to main content

Arsenal Join Premier League's 2,000 Goals Club Thanks To Bukayo Saka Winner At Aston Villa

Arsenal became the third team in Premier League history to score 2,000 goals as Bukayo Saka hit the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

The Gunners joined the Premier League's 2,000 goals club a week after Liverpool had become its second member.

Manchester United are the only other team to have reached the landmark.

Which Team Has Scored Most Premier League Goals?

Data correct as of March 19, 2022

ClubPremier League Goals

1. Man United

2,176

2. Liverpool

2,002

3. Arsenal

2,000

4. Chelsea

1,954

5. Tottenham

1,720

6. Man City

1,627

7. Everton

1,477

8. Newcastle

1,365

9. Aston Villa

1,254

10. West Ham

1,223

Arsenal's historic moment was made by a player tipped to have a bright future.

Saka fired in a low shot from outside the penalty area to give Arsenal the lead at Villa Park in the 30th minute.

It was Saka's ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Over half of those goals have been scored in away games, making Saka the youngest English player to get five away goals in a Premier League season for Arsenal.

Arsenal were good value for their victory, which saw them strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League.

The Gunners had 53% of possession at Villa Park and finished with an XG score of 1.15, compared to Villa's 0.31.

Manager Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport after the game: "It's a very big win for us. I thought we played fantastically well, but we didn't put the game to bed when we had the chances. Then you suffer, but we showed the resilience to win.

"Villa are a very good team and to come here is always extremely difficult. We managed to do the things we wanted to do in the match and I think we deserved to win the game.

"The connection between the players and the fans is exceptional and that gives you a lot of energy and belief. There’s still 10 games to go and you can see how small the margins are.

"The key is that we are there [in the top four] and that we believe we can do it."

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the Premier League

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the Premier League

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring Arsenal's 2,000th goal in the Premier League
News

Arsenal Join Premier League's 2,000 Goals Club Thanks To Bukayo Saka Winner At Aston Villa

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Barcelona players celebrate a goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their 2-1 win at Galatasaray
News

UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final Draw Sets Out Barcelona's Path To Seville

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Thomas Tuchel pictured applauding his Chelsea team during their win at Lille in the Champions League last 16
News

UCL Draw: Thomas Tuchel Happy To Miss EPL Rivals After Chelsea Paired With Real Madrid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Timo Werner (right) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid on 2021
News

Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head: History Favors Blues Who Boast Remarkable Record

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
A general view from the outside of the Bernabeu on a Champions League night
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed As Real Madrid Face Chelsea

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Dani Alves and Lionel Messi pictured playing together for Barcelona in 2015
News

Lionel Messi Regrets Leaving Barcelona & Should "Come Back", Says Former PSG Star Dani Alves

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Police carry away a protester after he invaded the Goodison Park pitch during Everton vs Newcastle and tied his own neck to a goalpost
Watch

Police Remove Protester Who Tied Neck To Everton Goal... After Another Pitch Invader Punches Him

By Robert SummerscalesMar 18, 2022
Thomas Tuchel pictured wearing a hat on December 26, 2021
News

Thomas Tuchel Distances Himself From Chelsea's Controversial Request To FA

By Robert SummerscalesMar 17, 2022
Mikel Arteta pictured on the touchline during Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Liverpool in March 2022
News

Mikel Arteta Blasts Premier League Fixture List As "Not Fair" On Arsenal In Bizarre Rant

By Robert SummerscalesMar 17, 2022