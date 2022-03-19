Arsenal Join Premier League's 2,000 Goals Club Thanks To Bukayo Saka Winner At Aston Villa

Arsenal became the third team in Premier League history to score 2,000 goals as Bukayo Saka hit the winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Aston Villa.

The Gunners joined the Premier League's 2,000 goals club a week after Liverpool had become its second member.

Manchester United are the only other team to have reached the landmark.

Which Team Has Scored Most Premier League Goals?

Club Premier League Goals 1. Man United 2,176 2. Liverpool 2,002 3. Arsenal 2,000 4. Chelsea 1,954 5. Tottenham 1,720 6. Man City 1,627 7. Everton 1,477 8. Newcastle 1,365 9. Aston Villa 1,254 10. West Ham 1,223

Arsenal's historic moment was made by a player tipped to have a bright future.

Saka fired in a low shot from outside the penalty area to give Arsenal the lead at Villa Park in the 30th minute.

It was Saka's ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Over half of those goals have been scored in away games, making Saka the youngest English player to get five away goals in a Premier League season for Arsenal.

Arsenal were good value for their victory, which saw them strengthen their hold on fourth place in the Premier League.

The Gunners had 53% of possession at Villa Park and finished with an XG score of 1.15, compared to Villa's 0.31.

Manager Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport after the game: "It's a very big win for us. I thought we played fantastically well, but we didn't put the game to bed when we had the chances. Then you suffer, but we showed the resilience to win.

"Villa are a very good team and to come here is always extremely difficult. We managed to do the things we wanted to do in the match and I think we deserved to win the game.

"The connection between the players and the fans is exceptional and that gives you a lot of energy and belief. There’s still 10 games to go and you can see how small the margins are.

"The key is that we are there [in the top four] and that we believe we can do it."