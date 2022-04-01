2022 FIFA World Cup Fixtures In Full As England And USMNT Both Play On Day One After Qatar
Qatar will play Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21.
That fixture was decided by the order with which the teams were placed in Group A at Friday's World Cup draw in Doha.
The opening game will kick off at 1pm local time (5am ET) and will be the first of four matches on that day.
England vs Iran and Senegal vs Holland will take place later on the opening day. The USMNT will also play their first match on November 21 - against either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.
At present Qatar vs Ecuador is the only fully confirmed fixture in the group stage.
We know the dates of the other 47 group matches, but not the respective kickoff times or venues.
Although the daily order is so far unknown, games will kickoff at 1pm (5am ET), 4pm (8am ET), 7pm (11am ET) and 10pm (2pm ET).
In a break from tradition, the exact match schedule for the group stage will be decided at a later date, giving FIFA more time to create the ideal program for its international TV audiences.
However, the dates, venues and kick-off times for the knockout phase have been fully confirmed already.
World Cup Group A Fixtures & Dates
Qatar vs Ecuador - November 21, Al Khor (1pm)
Senegal vs Holland - November 21
Qatar vs Senegal - November 25
Holland vs Ecuador - November 25
Holland vs Qatar - November 29
Ecuador vs Senegal - November 29
World Cup Group B Fixtures & Dates
England vs Iran - November 21
USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine - November 21
England vs USA - November 25
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran - November 25
Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England - November 29
Iran vs USA - November 29
World Cup Group C Fixtures & Dates
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - November 22
Mexico vs Poland - November 22
Argentina vs Mexico - November 26
Poland vs Saudi Arabia - November 26
Poland vs Argentina - November 30
Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - November 30
World Cup Group D Fixtures & Dates
France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - November 22
Denmark vs Tunisia - November 22
France vs Denmark - November 26
Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - November 26
Tunisia vs France - November 30
UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - November 30
World Cup Group E Fixtures & Dates
Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - November 23
Germany vs Japan - November 23
Spain vs Germany - November 27
Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - November 27
Japan vs Spain - December 1
Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - December 1
World Cup Group F Fixtures & Dates
Belgium vs Canada - November 23
Morocco vs Croatia - November 23
Belgium vs Morocco - November 27
Croatia vs Canada - November 27
Croatia vs Belgium - December 1
Canada vs Morocco - December 1
World Cup Group G Fixtures & Dates
Brazil vs Serbia - November 24
Switzerland vs Cameroon - November 24
Brazil vs Switzerland - November 28
Cameroon vs Serbia - November 28
Cameroon vs Brazil - December 2
Serbia vs Switzerland - December 2
World Cup Group H Fixtures & Dates
Portugal vs Ghana - November 24
Uruguay vs South Korea - November 24
Portugal vs Uruguay - November 28
South Korea vs Ghana - November 28
South Korea vs Portugal - December 2
Ghana vs Uruguay - December 2
World Cup Round Of 16 Dates
A1 vs B2 - December 3, Khalifa (6pm)
C1 vs D2 - December 3, Ahmad bin Ali (10pm)
E1 vs F2 - December 5, Al Wakrah (6pm)
G1 vs H2 - December 5, Stadium 974 (10pm)
B1 vs A2 - December 4, Al Khor (10pm)
D1 vs C2 - December 4, Al Thumama (6pm)
F1 vs E2 - December 6, Education City Stadium (6pm)
H1 vs G2 - December 6, Lusail (10pm)
World Cup Quarter-Final Dates
A1/B2 vs C1/D2 - December 9, Lusail (10pm)
E1/F2 vs G1/H2 - December 9, Al Rayyan (6pm)
B1/A2 vs D1/C2 - December 10, Al Khor (10pm)
F1/E2 vs H1/G2 - December 10, Al Thumama (6pm)
World Cup Semi-Final Dates
A1/B2/C1/D2 vs E1/F2/G1/H2 - December 13, Lusail (10pm)
B1/A2/D1/C2 vs F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 14, Al Khor (10pm)
World Cup Third Place Playoff Date
December 17, Khalifa (6pm)
World Cup Final Date
December 18, Lusail (6pm)