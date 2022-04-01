Skip to main content

2022 FIFA World Cup Fixtures In Full As England And USMNT Both Play On Day One After Qatar

Qatar will play Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 21.

That fixture was decided by the order with which the teams were placed in Group A at Friday's World Cup draw in Doha.

The opening game will kick off at 1pm local time (5am ET) and will be the first of four matches on that day.

England vs Iran and Senegal vs Holland will take place later on the opening day. The USMNT will also play their first match on November 21 - against either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

At present Qatar vs Ecuador is the only fully confirmed fixture in the group stage.

We know the dates of the other 47 group matches, but not the respective kickoff times or venues.

Although the daily order is so far unknown, games will kickoff at 1pm (5am ET), 4pm (8am ET), 7pm (11am ET) and 10pm (2pm ET).

In a break from tradition, the exact match schedule for the group stage will be decided at a later date, giving FIFA more time to create the ideal program for its international TV audiences.

However, the dates, venues and kick-off times for the knockout phase have been fully confirmed already.

World Cup Group A Fixtures & Dates

Qatar vs Ecuador - November 21, Al Khor (1pm)

Senegal vs Holland - November 21

Qatar vs Senegal - November 25

Holland vs Ecuador - November 25

Holland vs Qatar - November 29

Ecuador vs Senegal - November 29

A general view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

A general view of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor that will host the opening game of Qatar 2022

World Cup Group B Fixtures & Dates

England vs Iran - November 21

USA vs Scotland/Wales/Ukraine - November 21

England vs USA - November 25

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs Iran - November 25

Scotland/Wales/Ukraine vs England - November 29

Iran vs USA - November 29

World Cup Group C Fixtures & Dates

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - November 22

Mexico vs Poland - November 22

Argentina vs Mexico - November 26

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - November 26

Poland vs Argentina - November 30

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - November 30

World Cup Group D Fixtures & Dates

France vs UAE/Australia/Peru - November 22

Denmark vs Tunisia - November 22

France vs Denmark - November 26

Tunisia vs UAE/Australia/Peru - November 26

Tunisia vs France - November 30

UAE/Australia/Peru vs Denmark - November 30

World Cup Group E Fixtures & Dates

Spain vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - November 23

Germany vs Japan - November 23

Spain vs Germany - November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica/New Zealand - November 27

Japan vs Spain - December 1

Costa Rica/New Zealand vs Germany - December 1

World Cup Group F Fixtures & Dates

Belgium vs Canada - November 23

Morocco vs Croatia - November 23

Belgium vs Morocco - November 27

Croatia vs Canada - November 27

Croatia vs Belgium - December 1

Canada vs Morocco - December 1

World Cup Group G Fixtures & Dates

Brazil vs Serbia - November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon - November 24

Brazil vs Switzerland - November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia - November 28

Cameroon vs Brazil - December 2

Serbia vs Switzerland - December 2

World Cup Group H Fixtures & Dates

Portugal vs Ghana - November 24

Uruguay vs South Korea - November 24

Portugal vs Uruguay - November 28

South Korea vs Ghana - November 28

South Korea vs Portugal - December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay - December 2

World Cup Round Of 16 Dates

A1 vs B2 - December 3, Khalifa (6pm)

C1 vs D2 - December 3, Ahmad bin Ali (10pm)

E1 vs F2 - December 5, Al Wakrah (6pm)

G1 vs H2 - December 5, Stadium 974 (10pm)

B1 vs A2 - December 4, Al Khor (10pm)

D1 vs C2 - December 4, Al Thumama (6pm)

F1 vs E2 - December 6, Education City Stadium (6pm)

H1 vs G2 - December 6, Lusail (10pm)

World Cup Quarter-Final Dates

A1/B2 vs C1/D2 - December 9, Lusail (10pm)

E1/F2 vs G1/H2 - December 9, Al Rayyan (6pm)

B1/A2 vs D1/C2 - December 10, Al Khor (10pm)

F1/E2 vs H1/G2 - December 10, Al Thumama (6pm)

World Cup Semi-Final Dates

A1/B2/C1/D2 vs E1/F2/G1/H2 - December 13, Lusail (10pm)

B1/A2/D1/C2 vs F1/E2/H1/G2 - December 14, Al Khor (10pm)

World Cup Third Place Playoff Date

December 17, Khalifa (6pm)

World Cup Final Date

December 18, Lusail (6pm)

