World Cup Group E Remains Wide Open After Germany Fight Back To Draw With Spain

World Cup Group E is wide open going into Thursday's final round of fixtures.

Spain and Germany drew 1-1 at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night, after substitute Niclas Fullkrug cancelled out Alvaro Morata's 62nd-minute opener.

All four teams can still qualify for the round of 16 or be eliminated.

Costa Rica kept their hopes alive earlier on Sunday by beating Japan 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by Keysher Fuller Spence.

The goal came from Costa Rica's only shot on target at the tournament so far.

A photo taken during Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/PA Images/Martin Rickett

Group E Permutations

Costa Rica now need to beat Germany on Thursday to go through to the knockout phase. Any other result will see the Central Americans eliminated.

Spain will be guaranteed a place in the last 16 if they win or draw against Japan in their final group game on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Germany must beat Costa Rica to stand any chance of going through.

If Germany win and Spain beat Japan then Germany will progress.

The situation will get slightly more complicated if Japan draw with Spain. Should that happen then Germany will need to beat Costa Rica by at least two goals, or by a single goal providing that they score more goals than Japan on Thursday.