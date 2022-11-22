FIFA World Cup Sorting Rules: How Group Order Will Be Decided At Qatar 2022

The sorting rules for the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage are different to those used by UEFA in the Champions League and Europa League.

As always, teams will first be separated based on how many points they have.

But while the Champions League then uses head-to-head records to split teams that finish level on points, good old-fashioned goal difference is still king at the World Cup.

2022 World Cup Sorting Rules

Head-to-head record is the third tie-breaking method at the World Cup, after goal difference and then goals scored.

Only results from this tournament are considered in terms of the head-to-head record, so this method cannot split two teams that played to a draw.

If two or more teams are still level based on points, goal difference, goals scored and head-to-head results, then the fair play system will be used.

The team that received the fewest booking points will finish higher.

This happened in Group H at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where Senegal finished third behind Japan on account of having received two more yellow cards.

Fair Play System Points Breakdown

1 point for a yellow card

3 points for a second yellow card in the same game

4 points for a direct red card

Drawing Lots

If two teams are level on points, goal difference, goals scored, head-to-head, and the fair play system... FIFA will draw lots to decide who finishes higher.

Drawing lots is basically putting the names of the teams into a bowl and picking a lucky winner randomly.

Only once in World Cup history has group position been decided by a drawing of lots. This was in 1990 when Ireland were drawn out ahead of Holland to finish second in Group F. Holland were not eliminated by this, though, as they still progressed from third place in the 24-team format.

World Cup Sorting Rules Summarized

Highest number of points Goal difference Goals scored Points earned in group games between the teams that are tied Goal difference in group games between the teams that are tied Number of goals scored in group games between the teams that are tied Fair play points Drawing of lots