Emotional Yves Bissouma Reacts To Signing For Tottenham Hotspur From Brighton

Yves Bissouma was feeling emotional and thankful after his move from Brighton to Tottenham Hotspur was officially sealed.

The 25-year-old was unveiled by Spurs on Friday, with BBC Sport reporting that Brighton will receive a £25 million transfer fee plus add-ons.

Bissouma has signed a four-year contract in north London.

Defensive midfielder Bissouma, who played 112 Premier League games for Brighton, is very excited about the opportunity to represent Tottenham in Europe next season.

Yves Bissouma pictured posing in Tottenham's new home shirt after completing his transfer from Brighton Spurs TV

"London, Spurs, Champions League music... imagine," he told Spurs TV. "[The emotion is too much, but I just say thank you to God.

"It's my dream to play in the Champions League. When I was younger, I remember I was watching the Champions League every day and I can't believe I will play in the Champions League with Spurs.

"I'm so happy. Thank you to my mum, dad and agent. Thank you to everyone. Thank you to Spurs as well.

"I'm going to try to help the team. We have a good group and a good coach as well."

On Antonio Conte, Bissouma added: "He's a great coach. I can take the next step with him. I know he's going to help me more to be what I want to be. I'm very happy to play with him."

The Premier League's fixture list was published on Thursday and Bissouma is likely to make his debut for Spurs in their opening game on August 6 against Southampton.

"I'm going to give everything to try to win every game and to stay on top," he continued.

"But everyone knows the Premier League is not easy. You have to work really hard to keep the ambition high.

"I'm very happy to be here. It's a great club. Happy to be here, happy to be a Spurs player and hopefully we are going to have a good season."

Bissouma is Tottenham's third signing of the summer, after Fraser Forster and Ivan Perisic both arrived on free transfers.

But he is unlikely to be the last player to join Spurs before the season kicks off in August.