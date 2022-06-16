Premier League Fixtures & Kick-Off Times Confirmed For Opening Weekend

Nottingham Forest's first Premier League game since 1999 will be against Newcastle United on August 6.

Forest were promoted by winning last season's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town, ending their 23-year exile from the EPL.

The first Premier League fixture list featuring Forest in over two decades was published on Thursday.

In a break with tradition, the kick-off times for the opening weekend were confirmed at the same time as the fixtures. In previous years they had all been set provisionally at 3pm on Saturday, before being altered later based on selections by broadcasters.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will begin the new season with the first 2022/23 edition of Friday Night Football on August 5.

The first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be Crystal Palace vs Arsenal IMAGO/Colorsport/Ashley Western

The early game on Saturday will be Fulham vs Liverpool, followed by Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Leeds vs Wolves, Leicester City vs Brentford, Newcastle vs Forest and Tottenham vs Southampton.

Super Sunday on the opening weekend will begin with Manchester United vs Brighton and headline with West Ham vs Manchester City.

Premier League 2022/23 Opening Fixtures

Fixture Date Time (UK) Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Friday, August 5 8pm Fulham vs Liverpool Saturday, August 6 12.30pm Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Saturday, August 6 3pm Leeds vs Wolves Saturday, August 6 3pm Leicester vs Brentford Saturday, August 6 3pm Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Saturday, August 6 3pm Tottenham vs Southampton Saturday, August 6 3pm Everton vs Chelsea Saturday, August 6 5.30pm Man United vs Brighton Sunday, August 7 2.00pm West Ham vs Man City Sunday, August 7 4.30pm

The new season is starting slightly earlier in August than previous editions.

This is to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup in November and December.

Sixteen rounds of EPL matches will take place before the competition stops on November 13 to allow players to join up with their international teams.

Eight days after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, the Premier League will resume on December 26.

The Premier League will then conclude on Sunday, May 28 with 10 games played simultaneously at 4pm (UK time).

Premier League 2022/23 Final Day Fixtures