Premier League Fixtures & Kick-Off Times Confirmed For Opening Weekend

Nottingham Forest's first Premier League game since 1999 will be against Newcastle United on August 6.

Forest were promoted by winning last season's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town, ending their 23-year exile from the EPL.

The first Premier League fixture list featuring Forest in over two decades was published on Thursday.

In a break with tradition, the kick-off times for the opening weekend were confirmed at the same time as the fixtures. In previous years they had all been set provisionally at 3pm on Saturday, before being altered later based on selections by broadcasters.

Crystal Palace and Arsenal will begin the new season with the first 2022/23 edition of Friday Night Football on August 5.

Wilfried Zaha (left) and Ben White pictured battling for the ball during Crystal Palace's 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022

The first game of the 2022/23 Premier League season will be Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

The early game on Saturday will be Fulham vs Liverpool, followed by Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Leeds vs Wolves, Leicester City vs Brentford, Newcastle vs Forest and Tottenham vs Southampton.

Super Sunday on the opening weekend will begin with Manchester United vs Brighton and headline with West Ham vs Manchester City.

Premier League 2022/23 Opening Fixtures

The opening fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season, as released on Thursday

FixtureDateTime (UK)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Friday, August 5

8pm

Fulham vs Liverpool

Saturday, August 6

12.30pm

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Saturday, August 6

3pm

Leeds vs Wolves

Saturday, August 6

3pm

Leicester vs Brentford

Saturday, August 6

3pm

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest

Saturday, August 6

3pm

Tottenham vs Southampton

Saturday, August 6

3pm

Everton vs Chelsea

Saturday, August 6

5.30pm

Man United vs Brighton

Sunday, August 7

2.00pm

West Ham vs Man City

Sunday, August 7

4.30pm

The new season is starting slightly earlier in August than previous editions.

This is to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup in November and December. 

Sixteen rounds of EPL matches will take place before the competition stops on November 13 to allow players to join up with their international teams.

Eight days after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, the Premier League will resume on December 26.

The Premier League will then conclude on Sunday, May 28 with 10 games played simultaneously at 4pm (UK time).

Premier League 2022/23 Final Day Fixtures

The fixture list for the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season

FixtureDateTime (UK)

Arsenal vs Wolves

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Aston Villa vs Brighton

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Brentford vs Man City

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Everton vs Bournemouth

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Leeds vs Tottenham

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Leicester vs West Ham

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Man United vs Fulham

Sunday, May 28

4pm

Southampton vs Liverpool

Sunday, May 28

4pm

