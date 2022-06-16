Premier League Fixtures & Kick-Off Times Confirmed For Opening Weekend
Nottingham Forest's first Premier League game since 1999 will be against Newcastle United on August 6.
Forest were promoted by winning last season's Championship play-off final against Huddersfield Town, ending their 23-year exile from the EPL.
The first Premier League fixture list featuring Forest in over two decades was published on Thursday.
In a break with tradition, the kick-off times for the opening weekend were confirmed at the same time as the fixtures. In previous years they had all been set provisionally at 3pm on Saturday, before being altered later based on selections by broadcasters.
Crystal Palace and Arsenal will begin the new season with the first 2022/23 edition of Friday Night Football on August 5.
The early game on Saturday will be Fulham vs Liverpool, followed by Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, Leeds vs Wolves, Leicester City vs Brentford, Newcastle vs Forest and Tottenham vs Southampton.
Super Sunday on the opening weekend will begin with Manchester United vs Brighton and headline with West Ham vs Manchester City.
Premier League 2022/23 Opening Fixtures
|Fixture
|Date
|Time (UK)
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Friday, August 5
8pm
Fulham vs Liverpool
Saturday, August 6
12.30pm
Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
Saturday, August 6
3pm
Leeds vs Wolves
Saturday, August 6
3pm
Leicester vs Brentford
Saturday, August 6
3pm
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest
Saturday, August 6
3pm
Tottenham vs Southampton
Saturday, August 6
3pm
Everton vs Chelsea
Saturday, August 6
5.30pm
Man United vs Brighton
Sunday, August 7
2.00pm
West Ham vs Man City
Sunday, August 7
4.30pm
The new season is starting slightly earlier in August than previous editions.
This is to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup in November and December.
Sixteen rounds of EPL matches will take place before the competition stops on November 13 to allow players to join up with their international teams.
Eight days after the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, the Premier League will resume on December 26.
The Premier League will then conclude on Sunday, May 28 with 10 games played simultaneously at 4pm (UK time).
Premier League 2022/23 Final Day Fixtures
|Fixture
|Date
|Time (UK)
Arsenal vs Wolves
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Aston Villa vs Brighton
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Brentford vs Man City
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Chelsea vs Newcastle
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Everton vs Bournemouth
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Leeds vs Tottenham
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Leicester vs West Ham
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Man United vs Fulham
Sunday, May 28
4pm
Southampton vs Liverpool
Sunday, May 28
4pm