Erling Haaland Contract Worth £100 Million To Tie Him To Man City Until 2027

With Erling Haaland poised to be imminently confirmed as a Manchester City player, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed some contract details.

According to Romano, Norway forward Haaland has agreed a five-year deal at City on the same pay as current top-earner Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne's salary is worth just over £20 million, based on a report by French newspaper L'Equipe earlier this year.

Therefore, Haaland should earn a little more than £100m over the five years of his City contract until 2027.

City won the race to sign Haaland despite interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"Manchester City did it thanks to Pep Guardiola and their management," explained Romano. 

"It was key for Haaland to have a project for the future, to see a manager like Guardiola wanting him and trusting him as the new central striker of Manchester City.

"The project of Manchester City was really important for Haaland."

Haaland's final game for Dortmund is expected to be Saturday's Bundesliga home clash with Hertha Berlin.

He will be hoping to sign off by adding to his already impressive goals tally for the club.

The 21-year-old has netted 61 goals and provided 15 assists in his 66 Bundesliga appearances to date.

Erling Haaland is reportedly set to earn just over £100m at Manchester City

Transfer Talk

By Robert Summerscales42 seconds ago
