Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out Against "Fake" Report Linking Him With Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo took it upon himself to comment on a "fake" report linking him with a possible return to Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Ronaldo is keen to leave Manchester United so that he can play in the Champions League for a 20th straight season.

But Ronaldo's options appear to be drying up after Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all decided against pursuing the 37-year-old.

A move back to Sporting has long been cited as a possibility for Ronaldo as it is where he began his senior career.

There is also a theory that Ronaldo has unfinished business in Lisbon because Sporting are the only club he has played for without winning a league title.

A teenage Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured playing for Sporting Lisbon in 2003 IMAGO/ANP

SPORT TV in Portugal fueled speculation about Ronaldo on Sunday when the publication posted a photo on Instagram.

The picture showed a car in a parting lot. In the caption, SPORT suggested that the car belonged to Ronaldo and that it had been spotted at Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Ronaldo's reply, which generated more likes than the post itself, simply read: "Fake".