Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out Against "Fake" Report Linking Him With Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo took it upon himself to comment on a "fake" report linking him with a possible return to Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Ronaldo is keen to leave Manchester United so that he can play in the Champions League for a 20th straight season.

But Ronaldo's options appear to be drying up after Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all decided against pursuing the 37-year-old.

A move back to Sporting has long been cited as a possibility for Ronaldo as it is where he began his senior career.

There is also a theory that Ronaldo has unfinished business in Lisbon because Sporting are the only club he has played for without winning a league title.

A teenage Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured playing for Sporting Lisbon in 2003

A teenage Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured playing for Sporting Lisbon in 2003

SPORT TV in Portugal fueled speculation about Ronaldo on Sunday when the publication posted a photo on Instagram.

The picture showed a car in a parting lot. In the caption, SPORT suggested that the car belonged to Ronaldo and that it had been spotted at Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Ronaldo's reply, which generated more likes than the post itself, simply read: "Fake".

A screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo commenting the word "Fake" on a report published on Sport TV's Instagram account

Ronaldo dismissed a Sport TV rumor about his future as "Fake"

A teenage Cristiano Ronaldo (left) pictured playing for Sporting Lisbon in 2003
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo Speaks Out Against "Fake" Report Linking Him With Sporting Lisbon

By Robert Summerscales19 seconds ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured celebrating AC Milan's Serie A title triumph in May 2022
News

AC Milan Renew Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Contract And Jersey Number Despite Long-Term Injury

By Robert Summerscales46 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag (right) and Lisandro Martinez pictured embracing after winning the Eredivisie title with Ajax in the 2021/22 season
News

Erik Ten Hag Admits Man United Needed More Fight After Signing "Butcher" Lisandro Martinez

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured giving his first official interview as a Barcelona player
News

Robert Lewandowski Explains Motivation Behind Barcelona Move After Taking 25% Salary Cut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Tiemoue Bakayoko pictured being searched by a policeman in Milan while another officer points her gun into the car the soccer star had been traveling in
Watch

Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko Held At Gunpoint By Italian Police In Case Of Mistaken Identity

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Gareth Bale pictured entering the field to make his MLS debut for LAFC in Nashville in July 2022
Watch

Gareth Bale Not Bothered By Nashville Boos As LAFC Newbie Makes Confident MLS Debut

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Lisandro Martinez pictured playing for Argentina in June 2022
News

Man Utd Agree Deal With Ajax To Make Lisandro Martinez Joint-7th Most Expensive Defender Ever

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Tottenham forward Harry Kane pictured during a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich in 2019
Transfer Talk

Bayern Munich CEO Describes Tottenham Forward Harry Kane As "Dream Of The Future"

By Robert SummerscalesJul 17, 2022
Mason Mount pictured moments after scoring for Chelsea against Club America in Las Vegas in July 2022
Watch

Watch Mason Mount Score Wonder Goal To Win Chelsea's Las Vegas Friendly With Club America

By Robert SummerscalesJul 16, 2022