Karim Adeyemi To Replace Erling Haaland After Choosing Dortmund Over Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund look prepared for life after Erling Haaland having reportedly agreed a deal for a striker to replace him.

Haaland is expected to be confirmed as Manchester City's first summer signing later this week and will undoubtably leave a huge hole at Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has so far netted 61 times in 66 Bundesliga games for Dortmund.

He has also proven his worth in the Champions League, where he scored his first 20 goals in a record-quick time of 14 games.

Dortmund signed Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, their next striker will arrive from the same club.

Karim Adeyemi is said to be on his way to Signal Iduna Park for a transfer fee of €38m, which would leave Dortmund still with a fair chunk of change after Haaland's sale.

Dortmund will therefore try to sign another striker as well as Adeyemi, according to Romano.

Haaland scored 25 goals in just 23 games during his year at Salzburg.

Although Adeyemi's record there is not quite as impressive, he has netted 24 times in all competitions this season and had previously been linked with Manchester United.

Adeyemi's agent, Thomas Solomo, confirmed that United interim boss Ralf Rangnick had "wanted to enter the race" but that he and his player "want BVB".

Munich-born Adeyemi has represented Germany three times at senior international level, scoring once.