Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe will announce in the coming hours that he will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain this summer rather than signing for Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has been chased by Real for well over six months and a free transfer to the Bernabeu had looked very likely.

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire on June 30 and he had received a lucrative offer from Real, as well as the proposal to sign fresh terms in Paris.

The France international's mother, Fayza Lamari, claimed earlier this week that the two offers were "almost identical".

Lamari explained that Mbappe had agreed deals with both clubs and that he would make his decision in the coming days or weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has made that decision and has also called Real president Florentino Perez directly to let him know as a sign of respect.

Mbappe's new contract will apparently tie him to PSG until the summer of 2025, either as a straight three-year deal, or as a two-year deal with an option of a further year.