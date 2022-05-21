Skip to main content

Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe will announce in the coming hours that he will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain this summer rather than signing for Real Madrid.

The 23-year-old has been chased by Real for well over six months and a free transfer to the Bernabeu had looked very likely.

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire on June 30 and he had received a lucrative offer from Real, as well as the proposal to sign fresh terms in Paris.

The France international's mother, Fayza Lamari, claimed earlier this week that the two offers were "almost identical".

Lamari explained that Mbappe had agreed deals with both clubs and that he would make his decision in the coming days or weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has made that decision and has also called Real president Florentino Perez directly to let him know as a sign of respect.

Mbappe's new contract will apparently tie him to PSG until the summer of 2025, either as a straight three-year deal, or as a two-year deal with an option of a further year.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring a goal PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Chooses PSG Over Real Madrid: "Done And 100% Confirmed", Says Fabrizio Romano

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne pictured during Manchester City's 5-0 win over Newcastle in May 2022
News

Premier League Name Kevin De Bruyne As Player Of The Season Ahead Of Mo Salah

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
Tottenham's Son Heung-min (right) pictured running at West Ham's Declan Rice during a Premier League game in March 2022
News

PFA Accused Of Bias As 4/6 Nominees For Fans' Player Of The Year Award Are English

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Phil Foden pictured during Manchester City's 5-1 win over Wolves in May 2022
News

Premier League Young Player Of The Season Phil Foden Thanks Voters After Winning Award Again

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk (right) pictured in pursuit of Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan during a Premier League game at Molineux in December 2021
News

Liverpool Vs Wolves Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured (center, wearing a baseball cap) watching a handball game between PSG and Nantes alongside his mother Fayza Lamari in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Kylian Mbappe Has Agreed Contracts With PSG And Real Madrid, Claims Mother Fayza Lamari

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring for Tottenham in a 3-0 win over Norwich in December 2021
News

Norwich City Vs Tottenham Preview, Injury News, Form And Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Referee Mike Dean pictured during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Brighton in April 2022
News

Mike Dean Praised As One Of Best Referees In Premier League History Ahead Of Final Game

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch pictured during his team's 1-1 draw with Brighton in May 2022
News

Jesse Marsch Does Not Expect To Be Fired If Leeds United Are Relegated

By Robert SummerscalesMay 20, 2022