Kylian Mbappe Has Agreed Contracts With PSG And Real Madrid, Claims Mother Fayza Lamari

Seemingly contrasting reports about the future of Kylian Mbappe were published in recent days.

It was claimed that Mbappe had agreed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, while there was also information suggesting that a deal had been struck with Real Madrid.

According to Mbappe's mother, both are TRUE.

Mom Fayza Lamari has explained how Mbappe has indeed agreed deals in principle with both clubs and is now pondering which to choose.

"We will not have new meetings to discuss Mbappe's future. These meetings are now over," she told Kora Plus.

"Now we have found an agreement with both Real Madrid and PSG and the discussions are over because it is Kylian who has to choose now.

"The two offers, that of PSG and Real, are almost identical. At Real, my son would have control of his image rights. We will now await his decision."

Kylian Mbappe pictured (center, wearing a baseball cap) watching a handball game between PSG and Nantes alongside his mother Fayza Lamari in March 2022 IMAGO/PanoramiC/Kevin Domas

Mbappe, 23, has been a PSG player for five seasons since joining them from Monaco in 2017.

He has scored more than 150 goals for the Paris club and has won 11 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles.

Mbappe was recently named as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the third time.

Upon collecting his award last week, he said that he would announce where he will be playing next season "very soon".

Speaking at Sunday's awards ceremony, Mbappe said: "I can't say about my future but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided.

"This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done.

"I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June."

France have four UEFA Nations League fixtures this summer, starting on June 3 with a home game against Denmark.

Mbappe's current PSG contract is due to expire in June so Real will not have a pay a transfer fee if the sign him this summer.