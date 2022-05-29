Skip to main content

Sadio Mane Waves Goodbye To Liverpool Fans At Trophy Parade

Sadio Mane waved to fans during Liverpool's end-of-season trophy parade on Sunday.

It is likely that he was waving goodbye.

Mane had said earlier this week that he would make an announcement on his Liverpool future after the Champions League final.

There was no public statement immediately following Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in Saturday's final in Paris.

Sadio Mane pictured (center) during Liverpool's trophy parade at the end of the 2021/22 season

But according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Sunday morning, Mane has decided that he wants to leave Anfield this summer.

Mane, who played the full 90 minutes in Paris, has one year left on his current contract.

Bayern Munich are said to be strong contenders to sign the 30-year-old Senegal star.

Although Mane was unable to finish his Liverpool career on the ultimate high by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final, he has lifted six trophies during his time with the club.

Two of those trophies were on display during Sunday's parade as Liverpool celebrated this season's Wembley wins over Chelsea in the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals.

Mane has also been a champion in the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since joining Liverpool in 2016.

He has scored 120 goals for the Reds in all competitions.

