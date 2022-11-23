Skip to main content

Where Next For Cristiano Ronaldo? Al Nassr Or Newcastle Both Viable Options

Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was terminated by mutual consent on Tuesday.

Ronaldo had been trying to leave Old Trafford since the summer when he made it known that he wanted to move to a club competing in the UEFA Champions League.

But no suitable offer from a UCL club was made back then and that is likely to be the story again when the transfer window reopens in January.

While a move to a big Champions League club might not be on the cards, Ronaldo will not be short of offers from elsewhere.

Indeed, many offers will already have been made.

According to Marca, Ronaldo has already narrowed down his options to two clubs, both owned by Mohammed Bin Salman, heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One of those clubs is Al Nassr, nine-time winners of the Saudi Professional League.

The other is Newcastle United, the team currently sat third in the English Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo is a free agent after leaving Manchester United

Both options would come with lucrative salaries but Al Nassr are likely to be able to pay much more, as they operate outside of UEFA's Financial Fair Play jurisdiction.

Saudi Arabia might be a better level for Ronaldo too. Of course, he is still good enough to score goals in the EPL for Newcastle. But he would be able to dominate in Saudi Arabia, thus rebuilding his image as an all-powerful superstar.

But if he is still determined to get back into Europe's Champions League then Newcastle could be the project for him.

Newcastle have not competed in the UCL since 2003 but a top-four finish in this season's EPL would see them return to Europe's main event in 2023/24.

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Gavi pictured after scoring for Spain on his World Cup debut aged just 18 years and 110 days
News

Gavi Becomes Youngest World Cup Scorer Since Pele As Spain Crush Costa Rica

By Robert Summerscales
Ferran Torres pictured after directing a gesture towards his girlfriend in the crowd following his goal for Spain against Costa Rica at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Ferran Torres Marks World Cup Debut By Scoring In Front Of Girlfriend Sira Martinez... And Her Dad, Spain Manager Luis Enrique

By Robert Summerscales
Dani Olmo (no.21) pictured scoring Spain's 100th World Cup goal, during a win over Costa Rica at the 2022 tournament in Qatar
Watch

Dani Olmo Scores Spain's 100th World Cup Goal With Fine Finish After Pass From Record-Breaker Gavi

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Japan pictured celebrating during their 2-1 win over Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Germany In Danger Of Another Early World Cup Exit After Shock Loss To Japan

By Robert Summerscales
The German national team pictured posing for a team photo with their hands covering their mouths at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Why All 11 Germany Players Covered Their Mouths During World Cup Team Photo

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Leicester City in September 2022
Transfer Talk

Where Next For Cristiano Ronaldo? Al Nassr Or Newcastle Both Viable Options

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured after leaving the field during England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

England Captain Harry Kane Could Miss USA Game With Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Manchester United Save £16m As Cristiano Ronaldo Agreed To Leave Without Compensation

By Robert Summerscales
Olivier Giroud (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured high-fiving during France's 4-1 win over Australia at the 2022 World Cup
News

Olivier Giroud And Thierry Henry Now Tied For France Record On 51 Goals... But How Long Will It Take Kylian Mbappe To Catch Up?

By Robert Summerscales