Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real

Alvaro Morata scored his first ever Madrid derby goal to give Atletico a first-half lead over former club Real in Thursday's Copa del Rey quarter-final.

This was Morata's fifth Madrid derby playing for Atletico.He had featured in six for Real.

Thursday's goal arrived on 19 minutes when Morata finished from close range after a low cross from right-back Nahuel Molina.

Morata has now scored three career goals against Real, having netted two in two Champions League games for Juventus in 2015.

He celebrated his latest goal by partially obscuring his name on the back of his jersey and then punching the air at the Bernabeu.

READ MORE: Alvaro Morata Responds To Abuse From Real Madrid Fans With "Rata" Goal Celebration

Alvaro Morata pictured scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in January 2023
By Robert Summerscales
