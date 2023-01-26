Skip to main content

Real Madrid Join Barcelona In Copa del Rey Semi-Finals After Beating 10-Man Atletico

Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey by beating city rivals Atletico Madrid 3-1 after extra time on Thursday night.

Former Real striker Alvaro Morata gave Atletico a first-half lead at the Bernabeu with his first ever Madrid derby goal.

But a stunning 79th-minute Rodrygo solo strike sent the game to extra time.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men nine minutes into extra time after defender Stefan Savic picked up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Real made their numerical advantage pay moments later when Karim Benzema finished clinically at the far post after a poor touch from Vinicius Junior had inadvertently set up his teammate.

But there was nothing poor about the play from Vinicius that saw Real wrap up their victory with the game's final attack.

The Brazilian, who had been the subject of a sick stunt by a group of Atletico fans involving an effigy on a bridge earlier this week, ran with the ball from inside his own half before finishing and celebrating in style.

The draw for the Copa del Rey semi-finals will also include Barcelona after Ousmane Dembele's 52nd-minute goal was enough to beat Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

This is the first year since 2019 that both Real and Barca have made the last four in Spain's national cup competition.

Real have not won the Copa del Rey since 2014.

Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna will also be in the semi-final draw.

Vinicius Junior pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2022
News

By Robert Summerscales
