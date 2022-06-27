Matt Turner Wore An Arsenal Jersey As A Fan... Now The Gunners' No.30 Shirt Is Officially His

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner completed his transfer from New England Revolution to Arsenal on Monday.

The 28-year-old was unveiled in a video that celebrated his transformation from Arsenal fan to Arsenal player.

Turner provided a voiceover for the video.

He said: "Obviously New Jersey is pretty far from north London. But watching Arsenal as a kid I fell in love with the way the team plays and the values of this club.

"It felt like a long shot but why not dream of putting my team's shirt on one day?

"So I dedicated my life to working at my game and being the best player and person that I could be.

"I was able to realize a dream and this is one of the best days of my life."

Turner was been allocated Arsenal's no.30 jersey for his first season in the Premier League.

He also wore no.30 for New England.

No.30 was worn by Gunners striker Eddie Nketiah last season but he was upgraded to no.14 earlier this month.

Turner's move to Arsenal was agreed months ago and he made reference to this in another Instagram post on Monday.

He wrote: "Maybe the worst kept secret ever!

"Blessed, grateful, honored, proud, humbled and every other emotion. Your support over the last few months made me and my family feel right at home. Let's get to work".

Arsenal's first game of the season is away to Crystal Palace on August 5 but Turner is likely to have to wait a little longer to make his debut.

Turner is expected to be Arsenal's second choice keeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

It is likely that Turner will be given regular game time in the Europa League.