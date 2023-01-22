Watch Goals And Key Action From Arsenal Vs Manchester United

Arsenal fell behind for only the fourth time in the Premier League this season when Marcus Rashford scored a superb long-range goal for Manchester United.

Rashford's fine goal arrived 17 minutes into Sunday's game at the Emirates Stadium.

The England forward collected the ball from Bruno Fernandes 35 yards from goal before dribbling past Thomas Party and firing in a fierce shot to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

Marcus Rashford pictured (right) after shooting to score for Manchester United against Arsenal IMAGO/Colorsport

United's 1-0 lead was then wiped out within seven minutes thanks to Eddie Nketiah's sixth goal in his last seven games.

Nketiah headed home emphatically from the center of the six-yard box after a fine cross from Granit Xhaka.

More to follow.