Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Sees Man City Striker Beats Goal Tally Of Last Season's EPL Golden Boot Winners With 18 Games Still To Play

Erling Haaland scored his 23rd, 24th and 25th Premier League goals of the season in Manchester City's win over Wolves on Sunday.

Haaland's headed home from a Kevin De Bruyne cross on 40 minutes to give City a 1-0 lead.

He then converted a penalty kick early in the second half before completing his hat-trick in the 54th minute.

Last season's Premier League Golden Boot was shared by Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mo Salah.

Son and Salah each scored 23 EPL goals in the 2021/22 season.

Erling Haaland pictured after scoring his 23rd Premier League goal for Manchester City in January 2023

Haaland has taken just 19 games to net 25 goals this term.

The 22-year-old is currently averaging 1.31578947368 goals per game in the Premier League.

Should he play in all of City's 18 remaining EPL matches and continue to score at his current rate then Haaland would finish the season with 48 goals.

The current Premier League record for most goals in one season is 34.

Son Heung-min pictured holding the Golden Boot trophy after ending the 2021/22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League

