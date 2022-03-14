Skip to main content

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: Watch Highlights From Women's Clasico & La Liga Title Decider

March 20 will see Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona take on Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the second men's Clasico of the 2021/22 season.

But seven days earlier, all eyes were on Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Barcelona Femeni had won their first 23 La Liga games of the season and knew they could seal a third consecutive title if they beat Real.

But they did not just beat Real. They thrashed their rivals 5-0 in a one-sided Clasico.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice, while Patri Guijarro and Jenni Hermoso were on target too. There was also an own goal by Babett Peter.

Barca have now scored 136 goals in 24 matches and conceded just six.

They claimed the treble last season when they won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa de la Reina.

Having already clinched the Spanish Super Cup earlier this season, they are in contention for the quadruple this time around.

Later on Sunday, Putellas and Co visited the Nou Camp where they paraded their trophy in front of fans ahead of the men's match between Barca and Osasuna.

Barca men's manager Xavi Hernandez said after that game: "They are an example for the men's team."

Xavi also compared the current women's team to the great former Barca sides managed by Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff.

