Xavi Likens Barcelona Women To Famous Pep Guardiola Team After 5-0 Clasico Win Over Real Madrid

The manager of FC Barcelona's men's team has challenged his players to follow the example set by the club's women's side.

Barcelona Women, known in Spain as Barcelona Femeni, won their third consecutive La Liga title on Sunday.

They sealed the trophy in style by thrashing rivals Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice, while Patri Guijarro and Jenni Hermoso were on target too. There was also an own goal by Babett Peter.

A crowd of 6,000 watched on at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as Barca's women made it 24 wins from 24 games in the league this season. They have scored 136 goals in those matches and conceded just six.

Alexia Putellas holds aloft Barcelona Women's La Liga trophy after inspiring her side to beat Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico IMAGO/Marc Gonzales Aloma

It was a great day all round for Barca as Xavi Hernandez's men also won emphatically.

After watching his side beat Osasuna 4-0, Xavi took the opportunity to publicly applaud Jonatan Giraldez's women's team.

"For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year," Xavi said in his post-game media conference, as reported by ESPN.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play.

"They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep's Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

Xavi was a star member of the famous team managed by Pep Guardiola that he was referring to. Under Guardiola, Barca won 14 trophies in four years between 2008 and 2012, including two Champions Leagues.

Meanwhile, the Dream Team was the nickname awarded to Johan Cruyff's side in the early 1990s when Barca won four straight La Liga titles and their first European Cup.

No 6 Xavi Hernandez and his Barcelona teammates lift up manager Pep Guardiola after winning the 2011 Champions League final IMAGO/Ulmer

After Sunday's title win, star woman Putellas said: "I don't think we are conscious of what we are doing. But I think that's a good thing.

"The first stage of the season has served to get us into a position to fight for everything.

"Now is when the trophies are decided and what matters working hard every day. We want to win the lot."

Barcelona Femeni claimed the treble last season when they won La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa de la Reina.

Having already clinched the Spanish Super Cup earlier this season, they are in contention for the quadruple this campaign.

Next Sunday it will be the turn of Xavi's team to take on Real Madrid when Barca's men visit the Bernabeu.